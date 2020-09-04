Growing With Music Becomes Branch Of CVSM

This location will serve as an extension of CVSM which is located on the campus of Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA.

Cumberland Valley School of Music expanded into Greencastle and acquired Growing with Music, 42 Center Square, Greencastle, PA. This location will serve as an extension of CVSM which is located on the campus of Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA.

Tracy Thomas, the former owner of Growing with Music, will remain at the Greencastle location as Branch Manager. Ms. Thomas and CVSM Executive Director Heather McEndree are working together to ensure a smooth transition of ownership. It is the goal of both organizations that the instructors and programs at the Greencastle location will change as little as possible while also benefitting from the added resources CVSM has to offer.

Growing With Music began in the summer of 2013 with Ms. Thomas' becoming licensed as a Musikgarten instructor. What started out as a part-time hobby of teaching babies, toddlers, and preschoolers out of a rented classroom in a local church two evenings per week quickly expanded into a full-time venture. By the spring of 2015, clientele grew, and private lessons were added into the mix, making it necessary to move into a dedicated building to accommodate the growing business. Throughout the remainder of 2015 and into early 2016, the business continued to grow, which prompted the expansion into the current location.

"The benefits of merging with a nonprofit with a 30-year history include: scholarship programs, additional resources, and new opportunities," Thomas said in a letter to families. "CVSM has a solid foundation and will add strength to our musical community."

Growing with Music and CVSM share a passion for music and teaching all ages and stages. "Tracy and I were colleagues in the Maryland public school system, and then fellow Musikgarten teachers," said CVSM Executive Director, Heather McEndree. "I am excited that we get to work together to bring music instruction and experiences to everyone in our community!"

As this merger is taking place at the beginning of the fall semester, details regarding upcoming offerings at Growing with Music are still under development. Updates will be posted on both organizations' social media and websites at www.cvsmusic.org and www.growingwithmusic.org respectively.

