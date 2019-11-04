Gretna Theatre To Present Stories And Poems By Edgar Allan Poe' At The Lebanon County Historical Society

Gretna Theatre will be putting on a special performance of their new touring outreach show A Tell-Tale Tale at the Lebanon County Historical Society on November 8.

This one-hour educational show blends Poe's rich literature with tongue-in-cheek storytelling to create a historic theatre experience. Poe's spooky 19th-century stories to be featured in the play include "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Raven".

This performance is one of four touring outreach productions presented by Gretna Theatre in their offseason. Being Lebanon's only professional theatre, Gretna Theatre engages the community by bringing these hour-long, curriculum-based programs into local schools, retirement homes, and community centers. Gretna's touring outreach program allows theatre to become accessible in our community and across Central Pennsylvania.

The Lebanon County Historical Society is located at 924 Cumberland Street in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 and are available on the door. Advanced tickets for the performance can be purchased online at gretnatheatre.org or by calling (717) 964-3627.





