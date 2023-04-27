Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in this concert version of the Broadway smash musical, directed by Gretna Theatre's own Producing Artistic Director, Michael Philip O'Brien. Based on the classic story of Dr. Jekyll who after being rebuffed by the medical powers that be, decides to experiment on himself, unleashing the darkness within and becoming the infamous Mr. Hyde. Don't miss this thrilling theatrical event featuring 12 incredible performers including internationally touring actor Damon McToy as "Jekyll & Hyde," Disney Cruise Lines' Alexi Ishida as "Emma Carew," and Philadelphia's Rita Castagna as "Lucy Harris," a role originated by Linda Eder on Broadway.

Each performance is accompanied by the Hershey Symphony Orchestra, music directed by Dan Kazemi, and conducted by Greg Woodbridge.

One weekend only! June 8 - 11, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/jekyll-and-hyde

Damon McToy (he/him, Jekyll & Hyde) is a proud AEA member, and is thrilled to make his Gretna Theater debut! He was last seen in the International Tour of Sister Act. Some of his favorite productions he has been a part of are Benny in (RENT) Abraham Gray in the Premiere of (Treasure Island the Musical) and Sky Masterson (Guys and Dolls). When not performing on land, he is performing as a lead vocalist in shows on the high seas for multiple cruise ship companies, Princess Cruises and Holland America to name a few! Damon would like to thank his family for their constant support! If you would like to keep up with his adventures, You can follow him on Instagram @mctoystoryy or his tiktok @mctoyd

Alexi Ishida (she/her, Emma Carew) a California native, is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut! Most recently she was seen at the Eagle Theatre as Queenie in The Wild Party, as well as performing for Disney Cruise Lines in their mainstage shows, understudying Belle in Beauty and the Beast, among other notable roles. Favorite credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), American Idiot (Whatsername), Miss Saigon (Kim), and Sister Act at Sacramento Music Circus. Special thanks to the cast and crew, and much love to her family and friends!

Rita Castagna (she/her, Lucy Harris) is an actor, musician, and comedian from Philadelphia. Credits include Murder Ballad (Prima), Bonnie & Clyde (11th Hour), & Coat of Many Colors: The Music of Dolly Parton (American Pops Orchestra). Rita is currently based in NYC. Stream her debut single "Couch" wherever you listen to music. Love always to Philly. Thanks for leaving my light on. Ritacastagna.com

Rajeer Alford (he/him, Utterson/Ensemble) is a multi-faceted performer, musician, and creative. Broadway National Tours: Love Never Dies and My Fair Lady Most recently seen as Tom Collins in Rent at the Media Theatre. Other Regional credits include: Camelot (Act II Playhouse) Spelling Bee (11th Hour) Something Wicked This Way Comes (Delaware Theatre Company) To Kill a Mockingbird (Forestburgh Playhouse) Ragtime (Bristol Riverside Theatre) @rajeeralford

Brad Barkdoll (he/him, Stride/Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his Gretna Theatre debut! Notable credits: Once (Keystone Theatrics) - Guy; Amelie (Open Stage) - Nino; Ragtime (Open Stage) - Father; Joseph... Dreamcoat (Totem Pole Playhouse) - Issachar/Baker; Jesus Christ Superstar (Totem Pole Playhouse) - Simon Zealot; A Christmas Carol (Totem Pole Playhouse) - Belle's Husband; Rent (Barebones Theater Ensemble) - Roger; Carrie the Musical (Open Stage) - Billy Nolan; Sweeney Todd (Wellsboro Theatre) - Man Who Gets Neck Cut #2. You can also catch Brad in The Fulton Theater's upcoming benefit concert of Ragtime.

Robert Bigley (he/him, Danvers/Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Gretna debut in this incredible production. A familiar face to Central PA audiences, he most recently appeared as King Triton in Little Mermaid at Dutch Apple and Von Schreiber in the Sound of Music at the Fulton. Other regional credits include Freud's Last Session (Freud), Newsies (Seitz), Big the Musical (MacMillan), Amazing Grace (Capt. Newton), Evita (Perón) and Titanic (Ismay). Robert is a music professor at LBC and founding director of the college's Trust Performing Arts Center. SDG @rfbigs

Katelyn Candiello (she/her, Beaconsfield/Ensemble) is so excited to be performing at Gretna Theatre! National Tour: Wizard of Oz (Apex Tour) Dog Loves Books (ArtsPower). Regional Credits: Descendants, Seussical the Musical, Mary Poppins, Shrek (Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre). When she is not performing, she is a Speech-Language Pathologist. Enormous thanks to friends and family for their love and support. Singing for Mom.

Kayllen Cox (she/her, Ensemble) hails from Northeast Arkansas and is a recent graduate of the Sight and Sound Conservatory. After graduating, she has been performing among the talent at Piercing Word in their tours of PASSION and THE ADVENT OF CHRISTMAS. Kayllen has also been a featured vocalist in Gretna's Cabaret Soirées! Some of her most treasured roles include Morgan in GODSPELL, the Baker's Wife from INTO THE WOODS and Lucy Van Pelt from YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN. Kayllen is so excited and grateful to be making her Gretna Main Stage and regional debut this year!! Psalm 145:9

Jerrod Ganesh (they/them, Savage/Ensemble) is beyond thrilled to be making their Gretna Theatre debut! Recent: Water By The Spoonful (Ghost), Sister Act (TJ), The SpongeBob Musical (SpongeBob), The Fields of Ambrosia (Jimmy), RENT (Angel), Tick, Tick... Boom! (Michael), Heathers (Kurt) Evil Dead (Scott), The Rocky Horror Show (Riff Raff). Upcoming: [title of show] (Jeff), Godspell (Telly). Everything I do is for you pops! IG: @jerrodryanganesh

Carly Lafferty (she/her, Ensemble) is thrilled to be returning to Gretna, where she was last seen in Sondheim on Sondheim. She can also be seen in the Ensemble for the one night only benefit concert of Ragtime at Fulton Theatre in July. Some past favorite credits include Antonia (Man of La Mancha), Cathy (The Last Five Years), Samantha Brown (The Mad Ones), and Portia (Something Rotten). She'd like to thank her family, friends, and Nik for their constant love and support. Special thank you to Michael for seeing and believing in me, and making my dreams of performing at Gretna come true.

Brendan Massar (he/they, Proops, Ensemble) is thrilled to be returning to PA in Jekyll and Hyde! He is a recent graduate of the Emerson College BFA Musical Theatre program. Favorite regional credits include: The Great Gatsby (Jay Gatsby), Godspell (Jesus), A Charles Dickens Christmas (Charles Dickens), Les Miserables, Newsies, Big (Derek), The Emperor's New Clothes (Emperor Marcus III), and Man of La Mancha (Swing). He would like to thank his family and friends for all of their support . brendanmassar.com

Pax Ressler (they/she, Bishop/Ensemble) is a non-binary performer, devisor, music director, and composer working at the intersections of theatre and music as well as arts and advocacy. They have collaborated and performed throughout Philadelphia and beyond, including companies like 1812 Productions, Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Wilma Theater. Pax is a passionate advocate and organizer of the local non-binary and trans theatre community with Genderfunk Philly (@genderfunkphilly). Her compositions have been shared in The Bearded Ladies' Barrymore Award-winning Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral for Heroes and in productions at La Mama Experimental Theatre and at the Guggenheim in NYC. paxressler.com @paxressler