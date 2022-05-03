Gretna Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELS! TAKE TWO

Gretna Theatre, Lebanon County's only professional theatre, opens their 2022 Season by taking you to country music heaven in Honky Tonk Angels. Written by Ted Swindley, creator of Always... Patsy Cline, and featuring 30 classic country hits, Honky Tonk Angels is sure to be a funny, entertaining, foot-stomping good time!

Join three Southern gals who risk it all, leaving behind unsatisfactory lives to pursue their dreams. The three meet by chance on the same bus to Nashville, and together form the Honky Tonk Angels to take town by storm. Don't miss this one-weekend only event, running June 9th through 12th.

Gretna Theatre is proud of the incredibly talented team bringing Honky Tonk Angels to life, including The Summer Club's Rachel Brennan (Angela), Disney Cruise veteran Amanda Robles (Sue Ellen), and Utah's Lena Conaster (Darlene). The creative team includes Matthew Mastronardi (Music Director), Andrew Robinson (Scenic Design), Char Wilson (Costuming), Brandon Miller (Wigs and Hair), and Philadelphia favorite, Alex Keiper, as Director.

"Honky Tonk Angels is about the country music star that lives inside us all," Keiper says, "Three brave women go after a better life and find each other along the way. Tap your feet & clap your hands to the classic country songs you know and love in Honky Tonk Heaven! For me, music has always been the most powerful form of communication. You can learn so much by listening to a single note. I can't wait for audiences to feel the joy this music will bring!"

Tickets range from $36 - $39 and are available 24 hours a day at GretnaTheatre.org, or by calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627.