Gretna Theatre Kicks Off 92nd Anniversary Season With A Celebration Of Irving Berlin's Classic Tunes

Irving Berlin's I Love a Piano kicks off Gretna Theatre's 92nd season from June 13 - June 16 at the historic Mount Gretna Playhouse. The show follows the journey of one piano from Tin Pan Alley to the present day, as it winds its way through the lives of Americans. The all-singing tribute comes to life through a steady stream of Irving Berlin classics including, "Blue Skies," "There's No Business like Show Business," "Puttin' on the Ritz," and of course, "I Love a Piano."

The cast is comprised of 4 actors who sing through nearly 60 Irving Berlin hits. Andrew Zahn of Elizabethtown returns to Gretna after being seen last summer in Hank Williams: Lost Highway (Fred Rose), and She Loves Me (Sipos). He is joined by Mary Martello (winner of 5 Barrymore Awards), Jenny Piersol (South Pacific National Tour), and Michael Warrell (Spamalot National Tour).

Being Lebanon County's only professional theatre, Gretna Theatre prides themselves in their commitment to using local talent found right here in the heart of Central PA. The full creative team includes: Costume Design (America Music Theatre's Andrea McCormick and Pennsylvania's Char Wilson), Lighting Design (Shon Causer), Sound Design (Lebanon's Johnathan Shuey), Properties Design (Shannon O'Brien), Hair & Wig Design (Brandon T. Miller) and set design (Roman Tatarowicz).

Direction and choreography by Ellie Mooney who was seen last summer on the Gretna stage as Ilona in She Loves Me. Mooney served as associate director and choreographer for all three national tours of I Love a Piano. In addition, she has directed and choreographed the show all across the country including: The Walnut Street Theatre, Florida Stage, and Musical Theatre West.

Sponsors for Irving Berlin's I Love a Piano are Ramona and Frank Gwynn and StoneRidge Poplar run, with season sponsor William F. and Carol Christ. Tickets range from $36 - $39 and are available 24 hours a day at GretnaTheatre.org, or by calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627. Stay connected to Gretna Theatre on Facebook (Gretna Theatre), and follow us on Instagram (@gretnatheatre).





