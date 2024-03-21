Gettysburg Community Theatre Will Host Miss Gettysburg Scholarship Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gettysburg Community Theatre is now celebrating its 16th Season as the year-round community theatre in Adams County. GCT will be producing the Miss Gettysburg Scholarship Competition 7pm on Saturday, March 23, 2024 which is a direct prelim to the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and part of the Miss America system. Seating is limited and tickets are already almost sold out with a waiting list at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org .

There will be two competitions in one on Saturday and will include young women and teens from all over the state of Pennsylvania. Ages 13-18 will compete for the first ever Miss Gettysburg Teen, and ages 18-28 will compete for the title of Miss Gettysburg 2024. Both levels of the competition will include Panel Judge’s scoring on Interview, Sportswear, Talent/HERstory, Evening Gown, and On-Stage Question. Each of the candidates prepared and submitted essays on topics that are meaningful to them and the competition show is open to the public with limited tickets available.

Originally from Elizabethtown, but now attending Gettysburg College as an Arts in Music & Cinematography/Media Studies Major, Miss Gettysburg 2023, Kacy Hartmann, won her title at another prelim in Pennsylvania last year. She will be co-hosting this competition and crown the next Miss Gettysburg 2024.

Miss Pennsylvania Teen 2023, Lizzie Shacklett, won her title when she competed with 12 other teen girls from across the State at Miss Pennsylvania Teen Scholarship Competition last June. She will be co-hosting this competition and crown the first ever Miss Gettysburg Teen with the Miss America system. A native of the Philadelphia area, Lizzie Shacklett is an honors student, competitive Irish step dancer, non-profit founder, author, and has participated in over 50 appearances across the Commonwealth in schools, libraries, and book banks to support children’s right to read.

“We feel it is a great fit with our mission that includes inspiring creativity and confidence, quality education and performance”, says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr who also serves as the Director of the Miss Gettysburg Scholarship Program. “We are excited to help foster a supportive environment for the future young women leaders of America through this annual Scholarship Competition. We hope that any young women and teen girls interested, will look into applying next year.”

Last year, the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships and provided in-kind scholarships from York College, Kutztwon University, Carlow University, St. Lukes’, HACC, Juniata College, and Sherman College of Chiropractic. The Miss PA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is the official Miss America Organization (MAO) licensee for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The organization is dedicated to MAO’s mission, “To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women.” This is accomplished by focusing on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment at the local and state levels. The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is a preliminary to the Miss America competition, providing opportunities for local titleholders within the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen programs to compete for scholarship dollars and become change agents in their local communities.

More information is available at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org