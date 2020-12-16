Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents Free Virtual Presentation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, ending their 12th Season, has been closed to the public since March 16, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last Spring, GCT pivoted completely to virtual programming rather than in person camps, classes, rehearsals and performances. GCT produced over 10 different online classes and over 20 different virtual remote performances since March. 2020 has indeed shown that many things (including holiday season traditions) look a bit different this year.

Gettysburg Community Theatre produced the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens at the GCT intimate 80 seat theatre in 2011, 2012, and 2013 before the Equity Regional Theatre, Totem Pole Playhouse, started producing their beautiful and elaborate production annually at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater. Becoming part of the magic of the Totem Pole Playhouse annual production was a highlight and tradition of GCT actors, staff, and patrons alike. This year has obviously been quite different for many things including holiday traditions.

However, Gettysburg Community Theatre, in association with Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater, will produce a "safe-at-home virtual presentation" of A Christmas Carol To be presented FREE on the Gettysburg Community Theatre YouTube Channel available any time after 7pm Saturday, December 19, 2020. The cast features 40 local volunteer actors including Nicholas Hughes, who has played the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge for 20 years for Open Stage Harrisburg, and Gettysburg's very own "Mr. Majestic", Jeffrey Gabel, the Founding Executive Director of Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater, will play the always jolly Ghost of Christmas Present. The cast also includes Totem Pole Playhouse's Interim Executive Director, James Nadeau, and GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr directs the virtual production.

"GCT is so happy to once again present the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol", says Carr, "as this particular script adaptation is by my late mentor from Texas, Mrs. Bennie Nipper (1928-2020). Audiences will remember old faces and meet new ones as well with this holiday tradition that has been in communities all over the globe for generations. Gather safely at home around your computer to view our volunteer actors from Adams County and beyond as we present a safe-at-home zoom version of this holiday season favorite."

This virtual 2020 performance of A Christmas Carol will be FREE as a gift to the community from Gettysburg Community Theatre and Gettysburg College's Majestic Theatre. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas, and of course Tiny Tim who reminds us all that God blesses us...everyone!

To view the performance, simply subscribe FREE today to our YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/.../gettysburgcommunityt.../featured