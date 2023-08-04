'Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland' Comes to Mt. Gretna

Performances run August 24 - 27, 2023.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

In an Emmy-nominated performance seen on PBS, acclaimed actress Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland in concert. Backed by a dynamite band, Ingersoll delivers virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor, and heart. She also starred as Garland in End of the Rainbow, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre.

Get Happy runs one weekend only! August 24 - 27, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/get-happy 

Angela Ingersoll: Los Angeles Times cheers, “Ingersoll has incandescent star power.” Angela Ingersoll is an award-winning actress, singer, comedienne, writer, director, and producer. She is the Artistic Director of Artists Lounge Live, which she co-founded with husband Michael Ingersoll. She serves as writer and director for much of the company's content. Ingersoll received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland on PBS. She currently tours the live concert nationwide. Ingersoll won acclaim starring as Judy Garland in multiple productions of End of the Rainbow, receiving Chicago's Jeff Award, a BroadwayWorld Award, and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre Award. Other theatre includes How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Hedy LaRue, Jeff nomination), Carousel (Julie), South Pacific (Nellie), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Belle, Ostrander Award), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza, Ostrander nomination), Jekyll and Hyde (Lucy, Ostrander Award), The Secret Garden (Martha, Jeff nomination), The Mistress Cycle (Anais Nin, Jeff nomination), Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit, Ostrander nomination), Bat Boy: The Musical (Shelley, Ostrander Award), Much Ado About Nothing (Beatrice), Macbeth (Lady Macbeth, Ostrander Award), Richard III (Lady Anne), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), and The Second City. Other television includes Chicago PD (Annie) and appearing as a singing spokesperson in commercials for Kellogg's Corn Flakes. Recordings include Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland. Other concerts include The 12 Dames of Christmas with Angela Ingersoll and Happy Together: Michael and Angela Ingersoll. artistsloungelive.com, angelaingersoll.com Twitter: @angelaingersoll, Insta: @angela_ingersoll

Born in Indianapolis, IN, Ingersoll began performing at age five. As a teen she attended performing arts junior and high schools, Madame Walker Youth in Arts Program, Northwestern University's National High Institute Cherub Program in Theatre, received Honorable Mentions in Theatre and Music from the National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts, a Prelude Award for Acting, was a National Shakespeare Competition finalist, and frequently sang the National Anthem for the NBA and NCAA. She is a graduate of Ithaca College (Ithaca, NY), accepted in Opera Performance and earning a BFA in Acting. She spent her early professional years as a Young Company Member of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and a Company Member of Playhouse on the Square (Memphis, TN). As a professional artist, producer, and business owner she engages students by conducting guest artist workshops. She is a proud union member, AEA and SAG/AFTRA.




