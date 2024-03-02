Gamut Theatre to Present PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This Month

Gamut Theatre and Capital Blue Cross will present Pride and Prejudice. This production runs March 9-24, 2024 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are “pick your seat, then pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit the button below or call the box office at (717) 238-4111 for more information.

Elizabeth Bennet is clever and judgmental—traits that don't always help her on the battlefield of the ballroom. Yet with the urging of their fearless (and tactless) mother, Lizzie and her sisters set out to secure their futures and fortunes by finding wealthy husbands. But Lizzie's first meeting with the rich, arrogant, and aloof Mr. Darcy is a disaster of spilled punch and poorly timed jokes. Can they set aside their pride and prejudices long enough to find love? Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice has never been funnier, livelier, or more modern than in Kate Hamill's 2017 adaptation of this beloved Regency-era rom-com of manners, morality, and marriage.

You may have seen one of the many adaptations of this classic story and wonder why you would want to see another one. Director Francesca Amendolia says “Pride and Prejudice is one of those stories that invites retelling and re-seeing. That's how we get Bride and Prejudice, Bridget Jones's Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, Austenland, and so on. Our Pride and Prejudice is therefore part of a proud lineage and what's more, it is a play rather than a film, which makes it a more vibrant, more immediate—and potentially more rewarding—experience.” When asked how a story from 1813 is still relevant today, Amendolia answers “Kate Hamill's adaptation of this story focuses on several key themes: the different ways people try to find love and safety, the allure and the trap of the ‘perfect' match, how first impressions can deceive us, the importance of sisterhood. Whether we're in jeans and T-shirt or an empire-waist frock and Spencer jacket, we're all still trying to find a way to exist in the world, to carefully choose what hands we can trust to gently hold our soft and vulnerable hearts.”

Amendolia finishes with “I hope [after seeing the show] people will find themselves enraptured by this family, these sisters, these friendships, the ways in which people get in their own way, and the joy and relief of being honest with someone we love. I hope people will laugh, maybe cry a little, get annoyed, feel surprised, have opinions, and go home arguing about what they loved most.”

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE: Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.