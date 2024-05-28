Gamut Theatre to Present 31st Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gamut Theatre's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 31st Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: The Comedy of Errors. This production runs May 31-June 15, 2024 - Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 PM.

Admission is entirely free. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/fsip for more information, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

The Comedy of Errors follows identical twins (both called Antipholus) with identical manservants (both called Dromio), separated in infancy by outrageous circumstances. One Antipholus now lives with his Dromio, his wife Adriana and her sister Luciana in Ephesus, while the other pair has just arrived from Syracuse. A romp of mistaken identity and misunderstandings ensue, resulting in a reunion of separated twins and their parents.

Speaking on Free Shakespeare in the Park director Kelli Kauterman says,“I grew up in a really rural part of Pennsylvania, and the year I moved to Harrisburg, the park show was King Lear. I remember feeling so grateful that my new city had such a vibrant arts community. I am glad to be part of that legacy.” About The Comedy of Errors Kauterman notes that “some plays benefit from the quiet intimacy of indoor spaces—this one thrives in the open air.” Kauterman goes on to say “Sometimes a play is just meant to be silly and funny, much like going to the circus.” When you see the show, you'll understand the comparison… Kauterman finishes with “Maybe we're not going to heal the world with this play, but for a couple of hours, all of us—actors, director, audience—will be together, hearing these words, laughing at these antics.That, to me, is magic.”

Celebrating 31 years of Free Shakespeare in the Park, bring a chair or blanket and join Gamut Theatre at Reservoir Park to enjoy Shakespeare under the stars. Jazzeryn's Catering will be at every performance, preparing quality fresh food available for purchase.

Comments