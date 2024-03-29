Gamut Theatre Presents IMPROVAPALOOZA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gamut Theatre Group presents the 6th annual Improvapalooza!

An evening of improvisational comedy, featuring the area's most beloved improv theatre troupes. Harrisburg Improv Theatre, The Oxymorons, and Gamut's own TMI can be seen in one location at one event.

Audience members choose from a menu of unique 20-minute performances throughout the evening. Don't miss the Grand Finale - where we mix and match performers from all three troupes!

Tickets

The event is at Gamut Theatre (15 N 4th St.) in downtown Harrisburg. Doors open at 6:30 PM on April 6th and the shows begin at 7:30 PM. Admission prices are “pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15.

Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/improvapalooza for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.