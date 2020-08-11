Gamut Theatre Announces Upcoming Lineup Upon Reopening in September

Shows including Chekhov Comedy, The Zoo Story, and Little Red Riding Hood.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Gamut Theatre has announced safety measures put in place upon its reopening this fall.

Now, the theatre has announced its upcoming lineup, beginning in September.

Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts! By Anton Chekhov

September 12 - 27, 2020

Directed by Clark Nicholson

Starring Gamut Theatre Performing Cohort: Abby Carroll, Ross Carmichael, Lyeneal Griffin, Clark Nicholson, and Erin Shellenberger (Gamut Core Company)

We all could use a good laugh, right? Join the Gamut Theatre Core Company in its first post-quarantine live production when it pairs two of Chekhov's funniest stories: The Boor and The Marriage Proposal. These fast-paced plays both hilariously discover love in the most unexpected of places, between the most unlikely of people.

The Zoo Story By Edward Albee

October 9 - 25, 2020

Directed by Clark Nicholson

Starring Gamut Theatre Performing Cohort: Jeff Luttermoser and David Ramón Zayas

On a bench in New York City's Central Park, successful and wealthy Peter crosses paths and then enters into conversation with Jerry, a lonesome, garrulous, and jaded man. This one meeting will deeply and irrevocably change them both in profound and unexpected ways.

The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood By Melissa Nicholson

November 13 - 22, 2020

Adapted by Erin Shellenberger

Directed by Erin Shellenberger

Starring Gamut Theatre Performing Cohort: Alexis Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Rosemary Campbell

Magic is never far away if you have a story to tell! When a family is stuck at home, they rely on the things around them to tell a fantastical tale. Watch as a young girl encounters the dangers of the forest within her own home and discovers that no matter what clothes a wolf may wear, it is still dangerous.

