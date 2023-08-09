GIRL GROUP GREATS Comes to Prima Theatre Next Month

Anyone who has been to a live concert can remember that distinct feeling; the thrill as you walk into the venue, the energy from the crowd, the thumping music from the speakers, the excitement as the singer walks onstage, the first chord is played, and the first note is sung. With strong female performers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé dominating the live concert scene this summer, Prima Theatre will present a tribute concert this September featuring musical hits by some of the greatest girl groups of all time, from The Supremes to The Spice Girls.

Prepare to dance and sing along to your favorite tunes from all-female vocal groups in this energy-packed tribute concert! Fierce performers bring to life the music of the Andrews Sisters, The Supremes, Destiny’s Child, The Spice Girls, and everything in between. From Doo-Wop to K-Pop, “spice up your life” with this unforgettable experience!

Prima’s intimate theater boasts free parking, an in-theatre bar, and a close view of powerhouse performers. The show features Arielle Green-Hall, a jazz superstar from Ohio; Candice Shedd-Thompson, a powerful Washington DC-based actress; Méami Maszewski, singer, songwriter, and actress extraordinaire from Texas; Karisa Fulmer, a PA native who performs across the US, overseas, and abroad, and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Plakans, the swing covering all four singers, who is a Lancaster native and former Prima youth performer currently studying Musical Theatre in Barcelona. Joshua William Green directs the show, with Paulino Contreras as Music Director, Ali Murphy as Music Coordinator, and Kristin Pontz as Choreographer.

Girl Group Greats runs select dates from September 22- October 1 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave in Lancaster. Tickets start at $58, and availability is limited. Reservations at primatheatre.org/girlgroup are highly recommended. Private tables and traditional seating on risers in Prima’s roomy and comfortable chairs are available. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting primatheatre.org/group or calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.

The production is made possible by Show Sponsor Susquehanna Style. Prima Partners for the production season include the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, High Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Clark Charitable Foundation, Lancaster County Community Foundation, Truist Foundation, PNC Charitable Trust, Trout CPA, Marriott Lancaster Penn Square, Sequinox, and Tono Group.