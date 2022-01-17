Fulton Theatre to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Fulton Theatre will start 2022 off with the hilarious, heartfelt, and energetic 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. A cast of funny and talented Fulton favorites and newcomers brings this musical about a high-stakes, raucous, middle school spelling bee to life. One part clever, one part hijinx, two parts laughs, a dash of crass, and an overflowing amount of charm makes a winner out of everyone in this show.

In 2005, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee premiered on Broadway and ran for almost 3 years. The show is based on the improvisational play C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, created by Rebecca Feldman and performed by The Farm, a New York-based improvisational comedy troupe. Composer and lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain) and writer Rachel Sheinkin helped transform the play into this musical that went on to win both Tony and Drama Desk Awards. Last year, Disney announced plans for a film adaptation.

The cast is truly an ensemble with familiar Fulton performers Randy Jeter (Sister Act, Guys and Dolls), Andrew Kindig (The Producers, The Wizard of Oz), and Charis Leos (Murder on the Orient Express, Mamma Mia!). Carolyn Anne Miller and Kalen Robinson return from their jaunts as crowd-pleasing "evil" stepsisters in the Fulton's Cinderella. Will Stephan Connell played the title role in the Fulton's 2018 production of Pinocchio while Delphi Borich, Matthew Michael Janisse, and Sam Nagel will be new and welcome faces to Fulton audiences. The show is directed by Fran Prisco (most recently seen in the Fulton's 2018 production of Mamma Mia!) who is perfectly suited to head up this comedy.

The Fulton continues to hone its response to COVID-19 and, in an additional effort to avoid show cancellations, a terrific ensemble of understudies and swings will round out the guest artists for the run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

The Orchestra includes Ben McNaboe as Music Director, Sam Groisser as Conductor and Keyboard, Karen Waddill (Keyboard), Janine Thomas (Reeds), Jaren Angud (Drums/Percussion, and Sara Male (Cello).

Alternate Musicians include Rob Shaubach (Reeds), Matthew Woodson (Drums/Percussion), and Nathan Lavender (Cello).

The creative team for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee includes the Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, Fran Prisco (Director), Dann Dunn (Musical Staging), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), William Mohney (Set Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Anthony Lascoskie Jr (Costume Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager).

For more information visit: https://thefulton.org/