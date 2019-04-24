Fulton Theatre Presents SOPHISTICATED LADIES And THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre, in association with Maine State Music Theatre is proud to present the dance and music-filled Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, May 2 through May 25, with Previews April 30 and May 1. Three acclaimed choreographers, Broadway's Mark Stuart, Broadway's Kenny Ingram and Lancaster's own Marc Robin, have joined to make this one memorable celebration!

This glamorous show-stopping production of Sophisticated Ladies celebrates a jazz legend with a name that has stood the test of time. Duke Ellington's musical expression captivates audiences with his stylish big-band sound. Relive the days with such hits as "Take the 'A' Train," "I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)" and the title song "Sophisticated Ladies." This lavish musical extravaganza features spectacular dancing, outstanding vocals, and an onstage big band that will transport you back to the era when big band was "The Thing."

Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies with music by Duke Ellington, music and dance arrangements by Lloyd Mayers, vocal arrangements by Malcolm Dodds and Lloyd Mayers, was originally conceived by Donald McKayle and original musical direction was by Mercer Ellington, was one of the grandest musical revue's to hit Broadway. Sophisticated Ladies ran for two years (February 1981 - January 1982) and starred the incomparable Gregory Hines. Ellington wrote over 1,000 compositions in his prolific 50-year career, including all 34 songs in Sophisticated Ladies.

The cast stars Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields (Felicia), who earned her nomination for The Color Purple, other credits include Low Down Dirty Blues, I'll Take You There, Love and Southern Discomfort, and Let the Good Times Roll; E. Faye Butler (E. Faye) who returns to the Fulton having previously played Ode Mae Brown in the World Premiere of the Chamber Version of Ghost, The Musical, other credits include the National and Regional Tours of Mamma Mia!, Ain't Misbehavin, Dinah Was, Cope, and Nunsense; Carissa Gaughran (Carissa), whose credits include the Fulton's 42nd Street, and Maine State Music Theatre's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, and Singin' In The Rain.

Also starring Neville Braithwaite (Neville) whose credits include The Wings of Icarus Jackson at the Kennedy Center, Gypsy at Maltz Jupiter, and Footloose at Fireside Dinner Theatre; Jim Hogan (Jim) whose National Tour credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening; and Tyler Johnson-Campion (Tyler) who returns to the Fulton after appearing in this season's 42nd Street, other credits include The Royal Family of Broadway, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Wiley and the Hairy Man.

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are: Jake Corcoran (Swing Specialty #2, Dance Captain), Greer Gisy (Swing Specialty #1, Dance Captain), Louis James Jackson (Louis, Male Tap), Jessica A. Lawyer (Jessica), Janayé McAlpine (Janayé, Swing Specialty #2), Allie Pizzo (Allie, Female Tap), Connor Schwantes (Swing Specialty #1), and Shari Williams (Shari).

The Orchestra includes A. Scott Williams as Conductor and on the Keyboard, Charlie Stancampiano (Clarinet and Alto Sax), Brandon Hollinger (Clarinet and Tenor Sax), Rob Shaubach (Clarinet, Bari Sax), D. Scott Loose (Trumpet 1), Dwight Weaver (Trumpet 2), Pricilla King (Trumpet 3), Rick Staherski (Trombone), Mike Vitale (Bass), Jacob Forbes (Drum Set), and Matthew Woodson (Percussion).

The creative team for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Kenny Ingram (Choreographer), Mark Stuart (Choreographer), Jaime Verazin (Assistant Choreographer), A. Scott Williams (Musical Director), Chuck S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Jesse Klug (Lighting Designer), Jeff Hendry (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig and Makeup Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer), Patrick Lacahnce (Assistant Sound Designer), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), and Timothy Markus (Assistant Stage Manager).

With special thanks to our Season Sponsor, Fulton Bank, Season Co-Sponsors, Donegal Insurance Group, Hagelgans & Veronis, Rodgers & Associates, and Wendell Funk, Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center, Production Co-Sponsor Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Audience Services Sponsors, Carr's Restaurant, Ecore, Ephrata National Bank, Kalas Foundation, Warfel Construction, Willow Valley, Sophisticated Laides Sponsors, Egotrip, Henrietta Heisler Interiors, Inc, Laura Schanz, Power Packs Project, PPM Real Estate and Tippetts Weaver. and our Opening Night Sponsor, Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster.

A complete list of dates and times is available at:

https://thefulton.org/shows/sophisticated-ladies/

Also This Spring At The Fulton= Princess And The Pea. Performances Are May 11 Through May 25

Princess and the Pea, book and lyrics by Rick Boynton with additional lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, and music by Marc Robin is the story of a Prince and his kingdom, nestled in a land far away, in a desperate search of a maiden worthy of being a Princess. Returning from his travels, the young Prince is unsatisfied with the countless suitresses that were brought forth to him. One stormy night a knock on the castle door awakens the Prince, revealing a woman soaked from head to toe seeking shelter, claiming to be a Princess, she is unknowingly put to a sensitivity test and challenged during one night's sleep, using just a single pea.

The cast of Princess and the Pea includes, Randall Frizado (Biff, Papa, Announcer, Father), Carissa Gaughran (Ruth "Princess), Donovan Hoffer (Queen Evermean), Tyler Johnson-Campion (Chester), Jessica A. Lawyer (Buffy and Dance Captain), and András Lincoln (Prince Wellington).

The creative team for the production includes Marc Robin (Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Buddy Reeder (Director and Choreographer), Jonathan Lefever (Musical Director), Sean Cox (Scenic Designer), Katie Pollard-Knudson (Lighting Designer), Victoria Layser (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig and Makeup Designer) Connor Sherrill (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), and Domingo Mancuello (Production Stage Manager).

With special thanks to our Eichmann Family Series Sponsor, The Hershey Company and Series Co-Sponsor, Wegmans.

A complete list of dates and times is available at:

https://thefulton.org/shows/princess-and-the-pea/

New York Casting is done by Bob Cline Casting. Interviews are available with the cast and/or director based on availability. Production photos are available upon request. Performance Schedule follows at the end of the release.

Single ticket prices for the mainstage start at $29, with Student Rush available. Single ticket prices for the Family Series start at $11. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You