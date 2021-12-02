Fulton Theatre Presents JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to present a wonderful story of redemption for the holidays, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, directed by Playwright Tom Mula, December 2 - December 30, with previews November 30 and December 1. Due to a large advance, and the increasingly popularity of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol has added four Sunday evening performances, and extends to December 30. Original closing date was set for December 26.

There are two sides to every story, and Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is a funny look at the other side of the coin. "Marley was dead, to begin with..." -and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He's even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley-in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story-discovers his own.

The one-man show stars Karl Hamilton as Jacob Marley & others. Most recently, Hamilton performed in The Irving Berlin review, I Love a Piano at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon, Missouri. Other regional credits include All the Way and Living on Love (Asolo Rep, Sarasota), Children of a Lesser God, Ragtime, Big Fish and Private Lives (Timberlake Playhouse, Mt. Carroll) and Mamma Mia! (Tropicana, Las Vegas). His Chicago credits include Wonderful Town and Jungle Book (Goodman), The Christmas Schooner, Spamalot and The Addams Family (Mercury), A Christmas Carol, 7 Brides, Mame and Charlotte's Web (Drury Lane Oakbrook), Mamma Mia!, Aladdin, For the Boys, The Full Monty and Shenandoah (Marriott).

The production also features Andrew Kindig as the Understudy of Jacob Marley & others and will perform in these roles on Sunday, December 5 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 pm, December 19 at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 26 at 2:00 pm, and during the extension performances through December 30. He works regionally across the country, but is proud to call Lancaster his home. Kindig is happy to once again be a part of the Studio Series here at the Fulton, where he most recently directed Wait Until Dark. Favorite Fulton credits: Leo Bloom - The Producers, Isaac - Disgraced, Gentleman Caller - The Glass Menagerie, Jacob Marley - A Christmas Carol, Smee - Peter Pan, Giles Ralston - The Mousetrap, Mssr. Bouc - Murder on the Orient Express, Henry/Wizard - The Wizard of Oz. Other Regional credits: Joe Pitt - Angels in America (Pt 1 and 2), Kodaly - She Loves Me, Mordcha - Fiddler on the Roof, Marcellus - Music Man, Emcee - Cabaret, Ali Hakim - Oklahoma, Roscoe Dexter - Singin' in the Rain.

Playwright and Director of this production, Tom Mula, has been a Chicago actor, director, and playwright for more than 45 years. After seven seasons (over 400 performances) performing as Goodman Theatre's Scrooge, Mula wrote the novel Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol in 1994; it was a Chicago Tribune bestseller. The award-winning play version premiered in 1998 at the Goodman; since then, it was broadcast nationally on NPR for many seasons, and has received over 400 productions nationally and worldwide. Some of Mr. Mula's acting credits include Hot Mikado directed by Marc Robin, for which he received an After Dark Award and a Joseph Jefferson Award; the Fool in King Lear; Richard III, Caliban, Bottom, Feste, Malvolio, and Prospero; another solo turn in The Circus Of Dr. Lao; His directing credits include Jeff nominations for Porch and A Life, and the world premiere of Larry Shue's last play, Wenceslas Square. Mula has spent twenty-six summers at Peninsula Players in Door County, Wisconsin. There he has directed productions of Amadeus, Lion in Winter, Red Herring, and Greetings, among others; also the world premieres of A Real Lulu, Making God Laugh, Now and Then, A Trick of the Light and The Tin Woman. He has appeared in Heroes, Art, Cabaret, Chicago, The Mystery of Irma Vep, Cherry Orchard, and many, many farces. Mr. Mula recently retired as an Associate Professor in Columbia College Chicago's Theatre Department; he has taught there since 1986.

The creative team for Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol includes Tom Mula (Director), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate) Benjamin Miller (Scenic Designer), Mary Lana Rice (Lighting Designer), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Designer/Production Assistant) Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Costume, and Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), JuanCarlos Contreras (Production Stage Manager).

With special thanks to our Groff Studio Series Sponsors, Fox Chapel Publishing and Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

Single ticket prices for the studio series are $36, with Student Rush available. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.

With the health and safety of our actors, creative team, musicians, and our dedicated audiences top of mind, masks are required for all production. Masks must be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking in the theatre or lobby areas. The Fulton thanks our guests for their understanding, and continued support.