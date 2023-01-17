Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fulton Theatre Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE By John Patrick Shanley

The production begins previews February 7 and 8 with an official opening February 9, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Award-winning actor Monica Horan joins Broadway veteran Matthew Hydzik to lead Fulton Theatre's upcoming production of Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley. Doubt, the second production of this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, begins previews February 7 and 8 with an official opening February 9, 2023.

Ms. Horan is best known for the character of Amy Macdougall-Barone on CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond for which she won a Gracie Award in 2006 for Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy Series. Prior to Everybody Loves Raymond, Ms. Horan was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the role of Kieran Cannistra on The Bold and the Beautiful. A native of Philadelphia, this will be Ms. Horan's Fulton Theatre debut. Matthew Hydzik, a Pittsburgh native, will lead the cast alongside Ms. Horan. Hydzik's Broadway credits include: The Cher Show, Side Show, Tony in West Side Story, and Kenickie in Grease.

Completing the cast are Abigail Isom (Sister James) and Ché Lyons (Mrs. Muller). Ms. Isom was most recently seen in the New York regional premiere of Windfall, directed by Jason Alexander. Fulton credits include Next to Normal (Natalie) and Fun Home (Medium Alison). Ms. Lyons, a DC native, was most recently seen on the Fulton stage in Sweat (Cynthia).

Joining the principal cast: Amy Decker (u/s Sister Aloysius), Rita Kotey (u/s Mrs. Muller), Kathryn Williams (u/s Sister James), and Andrew Zahn (u/s Father Flynn).

The production and creative team: Jeffrey Coon (Director), Domingo Mancuello (Stage Manager), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), Jeff Cusano (Lighting Designer), Grant Patrick (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

Upcoming at the Fulton: Tap your feet to the magic of The Wiz on the Mainstage, catch the premiere of Rapunzel in the Eichmann Family Series, and make your plans for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf next up in the Groff Studio Series. See show information and get your tickets at theFulton.org.




This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
What did our critic think of FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre?
Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes the nationally-renowned comedy troupe the Reduced Shakespeare Company on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. presenting their raucously funny The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged). The performance is made possible by 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.
Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward. The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross.

