Fulton Theatre Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE By John Patrick Shanley

Award-winning actor Monica Horan joins Broadway veteran Matthew Hydzik to lead Fulton Theatre's upcoming production of Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley. Doubt, the second production of this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, begins previews February 7 and 8 with an official opening February 9, 2023.

Ms. Horan is best known for the character of Amy Macdougall-Barone on CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond for which she won a Gracie Award in 2006 for Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy Series. Prior to Everybody Loves Raymond, Ms. Horan was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the role of Kieran Cannistra on The Bold and the Beautiful. A native of Philadelphia, this will be Ms. Horan's Fulton Theatre debut. Matthew Hydzik, a Pittsburgh native, will lead the cast alongside Ms. Horan. Hydzik's Broadway credits include: The Cher Show, Side Show, Tony in West Side Story, and Kenickie in Grease.

Completing the cast are Abigail Isom (Sister James) and Ché Lyons (Mrs. Muller). Ms. Isom was most recently seen in the New York regional premiere of Windfall, directed by Jason Alexander. Fulton credits include Next to Normal (Natalie) and Fun Home (Medium Alison). Ms. Lyons, a DC native, was most recently seen on the Fulton stage in Sweat (Cynthia).

Joining the principal cast: Amy Decker (u/s Sister Aloysius), Rita Kotey (u/s Mrs. Muller), Kathryn Williams (u/s Sister James), and Andrew Zahn (u/s Father Flynn).

The production and creative team: Jeffrey Coon (Director), Domingo Mancuello (Stage Manager), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), Jeff Cusano (Lighting Designer), Grant Patrick (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

Upcoming at the Fulton: Tap your feet to the magic of The Wiz on the Mainstage, catch the premiere of Rapunzel in the Eichmann Family Series, and make your plans for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf next up in the Groff Studio Series. See show information and get your tickets at theFulton.org.