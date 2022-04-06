Fulton Theatre Opens SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Traditionally known as a "jukebox" musical, this reimagined and revitalized production of Smokey Joe's Cafe tells the story of a group of friends as they meet at a neighborhood pub and navigate friendship, romance, heartbreak, and modern-day life using the music of Leiber and Stoller. A mixture of rock n roll, blues, and jazz, the songbook includes hits such as Hound Dog, Spanish Rose in Harlem, Fools Fall in Love, and many more.

The original production of Smokey Joe's Cafe opened on Broadway 27 years ago to critical acclaim, electrifying audiences, and bringing a new take on the music of Leiber and Stoller. The themes of friendship and romance, longing and heartbreak, are seen throughout the story. The Fulton's contemporary re-telling stays true to the original storylines but applies a modern lens to the characters and relationships.

The Smokey Joe's Cafe acting company is Karmine Alers (Pattie), Jessica Bennett (Brenda), Shawn Bowers (Fred), Dan DeLuca (Michael), Randy Jeter (Adrian), Kiani Nelson (B.J.), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Victor), Kamal Lado (Ken), and Mikayla Renfrow (DeLee).

The creative team for Smokey Joe's Cafe is comprised of Josh Walden (Director/Choreographer), Jesse Jones (Assoc Choreographer/BIPOC Advocate), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Timothy Markus (Stage Manager), Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager), Paul Black (Set Designer), Colin Riebel (Lighting Designer), Ryan Moller (Costume Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Sam Groisser (Associate Music Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer)

Coming up on the Fulton Mainstage; Man of La Mancha (May 19 - June 12, previews May 17 & 18), and Jersey Boys (June 30 - August 7, previews June 28 & 29). Eichmann Family Series; The Little Mermaid (April 16 - April 30), and Shrek (May 28 - June 11). The final Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series show of the season will be Five Guys Named Moe (June 2 - June 26, previews May 31 & June 1)