Fulton Theatre Opens RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA This Week

The Fulton Theatre embarks on the largest production in its history, with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Over 250 custom and handcrafted costumes, commissioned and created in collaboration with Maine State Music Theatre, will sparkle underneath the stage lights and invite audiences into the magical world of LIVE theatre. Magic continues as the carriage, built exclusively for the Fulton Theatre in New York, transforms right before your eyes!

The Fulton Theatre is thrilled to produce this enchanted version, with inclusiveness and diversity. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy, and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein's hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance.

In 1997, Cinderella was remade for television in a production adapted by Robert L. Freedman and directed by Robert Iscove, with choreography by Rob Marshall. Produced by Whitney Houston and Debra Martin Chase for Walt Disney Television, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella aired on November 2, 1997. This version featured a diverse cast, with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother, Bernadette Peters as Cinderella's stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the prince, and Whoopi Goldberg as the queen. Several songs were added, including "The Sweetest Sounds" from No Strings, sung by Cinderella and the Prince, and "There's Music in You," written for the 1953 film Main Street to Broadway, sung as the finale by the Fairy Godmother. Sixty million viewers watched the broadcast, making it the most-watched television musical in decades, and earning ABC its highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years.

The company of actors includes fifteen new actors to the Fulton. Led by Manna Nichols as Cinderella and Jonathan Mousset as Christopher. Nichols' Broadway/Tour credits include Allegiance and The King & I (Tuptim). She returns to the Fulton after appearing in the Fulton's Holiday Benefit Concert in 2020 and Miss Saigon. Other credits include productions at Goodspeed, Walnut Street Theatre, North Shore and Maine State Music Theatre, along with Disney's Live Action Beauty and the Beast. Mousset is making his Fulton Theatre debut. Previous credits include starring roles in productions of Jersey Boys, Disney's Newsies, and In The Heights. He is also a recording artist who recently launched his self-produced debut record One Take: A Jazz Album, now streaming on all music platforms.

The production also stars Ann Eliza Canning-Skinner as Fairy Godmother, Daniella Dalli as Stepmother, Nathaniel Hackmann as King Maximillian, Nicole Hackmann as Queen Constantina, Blake Hammond as Lionel, Carolyn Anne Miller as Stepsister (Joy), and Kalen Robinson as Stepsister (Grace).

Canning-Skinner, making her Fulton Theatre debut credits include Star-to-Be in Annie at the Papermill Playhouse and the World Premiere of Revival: The Resurrection of Son House as Meretsegre/Five. Dalli returns to the Fulton for her 14th production. Other credits at the Fulton include Eponine in Les Misérables, Irene Molloy in Hello Dolly! and The Lady of the Lake in Spamolot! She most recently was in the closing company of the US Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Nathaniel Hackmann is a Fulton favorite, having starred in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and appearing in numerous other productions. Nathaniel's Broadway credits include Les Misérables in both the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert. Nicole Hackmann, making her mainstage Fulton debut, credits include Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Guinevere in Camelot, Anna in The King and I, Mother in Ragtime, and the title role in Mary Poppins.

Hammond is making his Fulton debut. His numerous Broadway credits include, Living on Love, First Date, Sister Act, Elf, Billy Elliot, The Lion King, Hairspray, The Music Man, Kiss Me Kate and On The Town, along with many Off-Broadway and Tour credits. Miller returns to the Fulton after most recently playing Wendy in the 2019 holiday production of Peter Pan. Other credits include the New York production of Take Me To The World and the Maine State Music Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy. Robinson is making her Fulton Debut. Her other credits include Elf: the Musical, Spring Awakening, and Grease. Her film credits include From Cinders to Ella.

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are Rei Akazawa-Smith (Ensemble), Megan Nicole Arnoldy (Ensemble, u/s Stepmother), Michaela Bolt (Ensemble, u/s Cinderella), Jonathan Bryant (Ensemble), Almi Cambridge (Ensemble, u/s Queen), Gina de Pool (Ensemble), Hannah Hunt (Ensemble, u/s Joy) Carlos Jimenez (Ensemble), Kevin Lacey (Ensemble), Maggie McCown (Ensemble), Mateo Melendez (Ensemble), Alex Hayden Miller (Ensemble, Dance Captain, u/s Prince), Brian Padgett (Ensemble, u/s Lionel), Austin Phillips (Ensemble), Aaron Pottenger (Ensemble, u/s King), Commodore C. Primous III (Ensemble), Melaina Rairamo (Ensemble, u/s Fairy Godmother), Hannah Schreer (Ensemble, u/s Grace), and Hal Yudof (Ensemble).

The Orchestra includes Ben McNaboe as Music Director and Conductor, Sam Groisser as Associate Conductor and Keyboard, Karen Waddill (Keyboard 2), Janine Thomas, Lauren Fairfull, Rob Schauback, and Robin Plant (Reeds), Anne Nye, Shari Gleason-Mayrhofer (Horns), Max Richardson, D. Scott Loose (Trumpets), Steve Shiffer (Trombone), Jaren Angud (Drums/Percussion), Jessica Kling, Kathleen Stevens (Violin), Michael Gamon (Viola), Nathan Lavender (Cello), and John Shank (Bass).

Alternate Musicians include Emily Frantz, Vic Wertz, Bryce Troy, Kirstin Myers (Reeds), Lori Groff, Grace Salyards, Greg Lauer (Horns), John Loos, Clay Sattazahn (Trombone), Travis Goffredo (Drums/Percussion), Chi Park Edmondson, Morgan Hackett, Lisa Welty (Violin), Jenny Huerter (Viola), Sara Male (Cello), and Brent Edmondson, Michael Banks (Bass).

The creative team for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Alex Hayden Miller (Associate Director and Choreographer), Bob Cline (New York Casting), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), Adam Kovach (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Travis M. Grant (Costume Designer), Kevin S. Foster (Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Rebekah Church and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Managers).

