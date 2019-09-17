Fulton Theatre Celebrates Reaching Fundraising Milestone

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre has reached a key benchmark in their $29 million dollar capital expansion campaign. The Fulton may now move forward with Phase II of construction due to support from lead donors Ed and Jeannie Arnold. The Fulton has also received the prestigious Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant, which specifically supports Phase I. The Fulton Theatre invites the community to discover ways to support this historic treasure. Welcome to the New Fulton Theatre!

Twenty-three years ago the grandeur of the Fulton Theatre was restored. During that time, productions have expanded in size and scope as audiences have grown exponentially to today's staggering annual 170,000 guests. This amazing growth has tested the limits of the theatre's infrastructure. It is time, once again, to invest in the "Grand Old Lady of Prince Street".

The Fulton Theatre is poised for a breakout performance; as it evolves, it will elevate and inspire audiences, artists, and the community. This dream began by creating more functional rehearsal space and back stage areas, and installing mechanical systems necessary for modern Broadway quality productions. Where the dream has soared and grown is creating audience amenities and gathering spaces for you, our community.

This expansion will transform the historically significant Fulton Theatre campus while maintaining the integrity and brand of the Fulton Theatre itself. It will revitalize buildings on King Street, and create a new, architecturally significant building on Water Street. This Project as a whole will create The Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts which will encompass the entire city block. The arts center will include the Fulton Theatre along with the Tell Studio Theatre, Castagna Hall, Culliton Tower, and the Barshinger Artists' Village.

Downtown Lancaster has always been a thriving hub for the arts. Our hope is that this expansion will continue to develop Lancaster's vibrant downtown arts culture. Encompassing the 100 block of West King Street is the Ann B. Barshinger Artists' Village. This building boasts 16 apartments for guest artists and a complete renovation of the King Street building facades in an effort to preserve original architectural features of the historic properties. The Fulton employs more than 160 local and regional artists throughout each season and we are very proud to offer the actors and designers premier accommodations.

Another exciting part of the campus is the Culliton Tower. The prominent glass tower joins the current lobby with the Fulton's Academy building to create a city block expanse on Prince Street. The tower will replace the driveway between the existing theater and the education building in an effort to create expanded gathering spaces for the Fulton patrons and our community.

The Zorian/ Hagelgans; Hagelgans & Veronis Lobby boasts a bar, new restrooms, a new elevator. This expansion of the Gardner Lobby and the Brossman Lobby will increase the capacity to be able to serve an additional 1,000 patron during performances and special events. In addition the Rodgers& Associates Lounge will serve as the Producers Circle Lounge. It will be a gathering space for Fulton supporters and community, and boasts a private bar and restroom on the second floor of the new lobby space.

Ascending to the fourth floor of the theater is the Tell Studio Theatre, a 120 seat "black box" flexible theatrical space. The Tell Studio Theatre currently hosts the Ellen Arnold Groff Series which begins its fifth season this September. This unique theatrical space allows productions of intimate musicals and plays that are specifically programmed to start conversations, to inspire thought, and to engage our audiences in a more intimate setting. With this expansion of the Tell Studio Theatre we will have an increased lobby space and an additional elevator.

The final addition to the arts center will be Castagna Hall, a multipurpose event space, and performance and rehearsal studio. The hall will allow Fulton artists to be onsite with ample room to rehearse full productions of upcoming shows. Castagna Hall can be transformed into an enchanting new gathering and event space for 200 people. The Fulton hopes that this area, when not in use as a rehearsal space, will be available for theater patrons, local nonprofits, and the community.

By acquiring and renovating several buildings surrounding the Fulton Theatre national historic landmark, the Fulton Theatre staff and Board of Trustees hope that the restored streetscape will enhance Downtown Lancaster and further collaborate with the business and arts communities to grow our collective economic impact. The Breakout Performance Campaign is led by our Trustee Emeritus and Campaign Chair, Elisabeth Habecker, Paul W. and Judy S. Ware, Honorary Co-Chairs, and a Steering Committee of community volunteers. The Fulton's Community Appeal begins with the opening show of the 2019/2020 season, Evita. Completion of the construction project is slated to be November 2020. Thank you to the community leaders who have supported this project, with special thanks to Governor Tom Wolf and the state of Pennsylvania for the honor of receiving the R.A.C.P. grant, and thanks to you, our community who have supported and loved the Fulton Theatre for so many years.

For more information on the Fulton and this Breakout Project please visit www.fultonbreakout.org





