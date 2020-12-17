Fulton Theatre Announces Fulton HD

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to announce the exciting launch of Fulton HD, a new initiative to bring the Fulton into the living rooms, and hearts of the Lancaster Community - and beyond. Fulton HD will premiere with the magic of the holidays on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The Fulton Theatre's goal is to present concert-style benefit performances, beginning with "A Fulton Holiday Benefit," which will premiere on Friday, December 18, 2020. This concert, featuring over 20 holiday songs, backed by a 12-piece orchestra, will be followed by additional virtual content in the coming months, until such time the Fulton welcomes audiences back into the Theatre. The Holiday Benefit will be available on the platform for a two-week period.

The goal of Fulton HD, is to give back to the theatre fans, and allow them to access the arts, whenever and wherever it is convenient for them. To bring happiness and joy into their lives at a time when the arts have been silenced for too long. For that reason, Fulton HD will be accessible on the web at www.FultonHD.org for FREE. We do invite viewers to donate to the not-for-profit Fulton Theatre, to keep the arts alive in Lancaster. Click on the donate now link on the FultonHD site to make a contribution in any denomination.

"A Fulton Holiday Benefit," features a cast of over 20 performers, a 21-piece orchestra recorded the overture, and a 12-piece orchestra led by Ben McNaboe, backs each of the vocal numbers. The special features dance numbers and holiday favorites including, "Oh Holy Night," "Silent Night," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Let It Snow," and many more!

Marc Robin, Executive Artistic Producer, stated, "Bringing back music and performance into the Fulton, was cathartic for us as artists, and we hope that it will do the same for our patrons all over the East Coast, and to those who will now be able to experience the Fulton for the first time." He continued, "We are thrilled to offer the opportunity to bring the magic of theatre into our patrons homes, as a thank you and a way of giving back for all they have done for us over the years. And to give hope that we will be back LIVE soon."