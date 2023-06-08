Franklin County Visitors Bureau Reveals A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 Finalists

The 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged finalists are bringing their talent to the Final Round of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 on July 15th, 7 PM.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Franklin County Visitors Bureau has announced the finalists of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023. They are Elijah Myers from Fairplay, MD, Paul Minnich from Abbottsville, PA, Robert Twine from Mercersburg, PA, The RMS Experience from Shippensburg, PA, and Marrisa Porter from Felton, PA. The 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged finalists are bringing their undeniable and unique talent to the Final Round of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 on July 15th, 7 PM. The five finalists will take to the steps of the 1865 Franklin County Courthouse to perform two songs as they vie for the $500 first prize and a chance to perform in front of thousands as part of the evening’s 1864 Ransoming, Burning & REBIRTH. The winner of this year’s competition will be chosen by the public with in-person ballot and a text-in option. 

The 2023 finalists are bringing undeniable and unique talent. From original compositions to distinctive cover tunes, the 2023 finalist bring out the creative and expressive nature of music. 

The 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged musical competition is the ninth annual event. Past winners of A Cappella & Unplugged are 2015: Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter/A World Apart, 2016: Kate & Isaac, 2017: Elly Cooke, 2018: Alexus Lawson, 2019: For F4ith, 2020: Gabrielle Stone, 2021: Bailey Appleby, and 2022: Willeby Hayes.  

Attendance at the 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged is a free event, held on the Franklin County Courthouse Plaza. Bring a chair. Enjoy the talent of A Cappella & Unplugged, and stay for the living history and light show of 1864 Ransoming, Burning & REBIRTH. 

For more, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com. 



