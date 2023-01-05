Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Ben Franklin Day With Community Mixer

The event is on January 17 from 4:30 PM to 7 PM.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is celebrating Franklin County namesake, Benjamin Franklin, on his birthday, January 17, with a Cumberland Valley Business Alliance Mixer at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 4:30 PM to 7 PM. January 17 is celebrated nationally as Benjamin Franklin Day, to remember an exceptional, accomplished, and dedicated man.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center transforms into a colonial tavern. Festivities include the wit and wisdom of Benjamin Franklin with a Ben Franklin look-alike, sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. Fifteen kites are cleverly hidden throughout the lobby and downstairs area. Each kite corresponds to a Benjamin Franklin or Franklin County prize. A Benjamin Franklin Jeopardy game is slated for 5:30 PM, hosted by Ben and all about Ben. Guests are invited to mix and mingle, enjoy a menu of colonial inspired foods, and tastings of the Franklin County Pour Trail with a colonial punch and warm wassail.

With all the festivities, there is a little seriousness, too. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is awarding the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance (CVBCA) with a $7000 check-the proceeds of the 2022 Franklin County Festival of Trees. The Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year will be named. Finally, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors is recognizing community partners and will give the first Franklin County Visitors Bureau Community Impact Award.

Benjamin Franklin began his life in a meager environment. He completed just two years of formal schooling, educating himself by reading the Bible, the works of Greek essayist Plutarch, and whatever he could find to read. Franklin loved knowledge, discovery, and thinking about improving the ways of the world. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to celebrate Benjamin Franklin. January 17, 2023 marks the 317th anniversary of Franklin's birth. If you would like to be part of the celebration, contact 717.552.2977 to register.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.



Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Act II Playhouse This Month Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Act II Playhouse This Month
Act II Playhouse announces its latest production, the beloved “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere and will run from January 31 through February 26, 2023.
REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park Photo
REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speakers in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on January 21, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. 
Langston Hughes THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater Photo
Langston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater
EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes' The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.

More Hot Stories For You


STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Act II Playhouse This MonthSTEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Act II Playhouse This Month
January 4, 2023

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production, the beloved “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere and will run from January 31 through February 26, 2023.
REVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield ParkREVOLUTIONARY SPEAKER SERIES Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park
January 3, 2023

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speakers in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on January 21, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. 
Galia Backal To Direct INTO THE WOODS At Prima TheatreGalia Backal To Direct INTO THE WOODS At Prima Theatre
January 3, 2023

Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece Into the Woods will soon dazzle audiences at Prima Theatre. In this beloved, Tony Award-winning musical, a cast of familiar fairy tale characters pursue their dreams and desires, only to discover that sometimes, getting everything you want may not be a happy ending after all. 
Langston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic TheaterLangston Hughes' THE WAYS OF WHITE FOLKS Premieres Next Month at EgoPo Classic Theater
December 28, 2022

EgoPo's 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes' The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in JanuaryThe Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in January
December 14, 2022

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will hold general auditions on Friday, January 13th from 6:30-9:00pm, Saturday, January 14th from 12:00-8:00pm, and Sunday, January 15th from 1:00-8:00pm. Monday, January 16th will be used as an overflow day if needed.
share