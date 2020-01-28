Four Veteran Comedians Are Bringing NO APOLOGIES COMEDY TOUR to the State Theatre

The four comedians on the No Apologies Comedy Tour are a comedic tsunami. They are in your face, on the edge, take no prisoners, and make no apologies! The hilarious members of this comedic quartet have hosted their own comedy shows on Comedy Central, won numerous awards and have made appearances on various shows such as America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, The Late Show and Last Comic Standing among many others. The hilarity will ensue as these four take the stage at the State Theatre on Friday, February 28.

Show time is at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. This show is for mature audiences only.

AARON BERG made his Comedy Central debut on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING in 2016 and has made two appearances on AXS TV's LIVE AT GOTHAM and Seeso's BIG JAY OAKERSON'S "WYFD?!?". He has also appeared in Comedy Central's Roast Battle Season 2. In 2019, his world record-breaking documentary "25 Sets" was released and he appeared in DC Comics feature film THE KITCHEN. Aaron is half of the daily morning show "IN HOT WATER" which can only be viewed on COMPOUNDMEDIA.COM. He is also an author and has two books out currently: Mr. Manners and American Etiquette. His three albums are available on iTunes and Amazon - COMEDY COLTRANE, Mr. Manners Live From Long Island City and UNSCRIPTED. Aaron is the host of FRANTIC MONDAYS at the STAND NYC and can be seen every night performing stand-up in NYC.

Even before his historic, semi-finalist run on the world's largest talent competition, NBC's America's Got Talent, Tom Cotter was already one of the most prolifically funny comedians in the country. Yet, in the time since his standout, standup performances on that program, he has only continued to hone his craft, treating audiences across the United States and around the world to a tour-de-force of homespun satire and side-splitting wordplay. Tom earned his chops winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the grand prize at The Boston Comedy Festival and was voted "Best Stand-Up" at The Las Vegas Comedy Festival. Today, he remains a familiar face from appearances on the late-night talk show circuit, in countless broadcast and cable comedy programs, and in his own original comedy specials. Yes, Tom's got talent. And he'll give you a belly ache from laughing to prove it!

Is that a sparkle in his eye or is he just confused? With his innocence and friendly demeanor, MITCH FATEL quickly engages the audience and then catches them off guard with a mixture of mischievous dialogue and off-color comments. While laughing at observations only Mitch can get away with, we are left wondering if he truly understands what he just said. We never really know! Mitch has been showcasing his talent to rave reviews for 30+ years now. His resume, which is too extensive to list in its entirety, includes 2 Comedy Central Specials (one of which was voted #6 all-time by viewers), and 3 best-selling CDs. He has appeared on virtually every Late Night comedy show and in 2006, he took home honors as the Best Comedian at the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival. Mitch just finished filming his latest comedy special and he is currently the co-host of the new PUNCH-lines Podcast (punchlinespod-cast.com) which studies and dissects the psychology and similarities of stand-up comedy and mixed martial arts at the same time.

MARK RICCADONNA grew up an artsy jock outside of Youngstown, Ohio. At age 17 he moved to NYC. He pursued Theatre at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and stumbled upon Stand-Up Comedy soon after graduation. A gifted and charismatic storyteller whose likeability lights up a room, Mark found success performing throughout New York City and 'on the road'. He also performs for Armed Forces Entertainment and has entertained U.S. and U.N. Troops worldwide, performing on six continents and across the United States. Outside of comedy, Mark is an accomplished actor and writer. Most recently Mark played a lead role in the feature film Days of Power and was a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. He is the writer/creator of the new TV series Radio Gods, is a columnist and travel writer for Todays Man Magazine, has performed for AXS TV's Live at Gotham, FOX's Laughs, can be heard on SiriusXM and the Bob and Tom Show. Mark has been featured in Variety and The LA Times, and has co-hosted the hit Podcast Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling. Additionally, he has performed at numerous corporate and private events for companies including General Electric, Lego, The Hartford Insurance agency, Shoprite and Xerox. His second comedy album, It's All Downhill from Here, is due for release worldwide by Realize Records.

For a howling good time and an evening of side-splitting laughs that just might make you reach for an oxygen tank, you don't want to miss the No Apologies Comedy Tour!





