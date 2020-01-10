FROZEN JR. Comes to Servant Stage

Servant Stage Company is excited to kick off their 2020 season with a youth production of the Disney phenomenon Frozen Jr. featuring a talented cast of 48 local students ages 10-18.

"It's just another step in the growth of our youth theatre program, as we continue to head towards providing a home for young performers all year round," says Wally Calderon, who oversees Servant Stage's growing youth theatre program as part of his role as Artistic Director. "The cast is absolutely amazing, and is made up of many who have done our shows before, as well as many who are new to Servant Stage."

Featured performers include Elise Deppen, age 17, of Manheim as Elsa, Kayleigh Jarkowsky, 15, of Mount Joy as Anna, Kole Lawrence, 13, of Strasburg as Kristoff, Aiden Diffenderfer, 17, of Marietta as Sven, Ethan Black, 13, of Ephrata as Olaf, and Callaghan Petrosky, 13, of Lancaster as Hans.

"A highlight of the process for me is to see the students bloom from a shy audition to a beaming step-out solo or from a veteran audition to a fresh revelation of an iconic character," says show director Lauren Groff. "I'm amazed, but not surprised, at how the quick, focused rehearsals cause our hard working, kind, and very talented cast to link arms and plug their personalities into such a well-loved story like Frozen."

Performances for Frozen Jr. will be at Lancaster County Christian School (2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster) on Friday, January 24 (7pm), Saturday, January 25 (3pm & 7pm), and Sunday, January 26 (3pm). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues, visit ServantStageCompany.com or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage also offers other youth theatre opportunities throughout the year, including a student production of Don't Rock the Jukebox (March-April), the Servant Stage Teen Company, an intensive training program for students interested in pursuing musical theatre beyond high school (June-October), and Summer Theatre Camps for students ages 10-18 of all levels of experience, including Once Upon a Mattress (June), Aladdin (July), Jukebox (July), and High School Musical 2 (August). Registration and more info can be found at ServantStageCompany.com.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You