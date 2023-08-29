FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to the Belmont Theatre in September

The Belmont Theatre welcomes you and your family to dive into the big blue world with Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr! This high energy musical, featuring some of the areas most talented youth age 18 and younger, will take place on the main stage September 15-17 and 21-24. There is a special ticket price for this show of just $20, so bring the kids, the grandkids, your church group and more to enjoy a wonderful theatre experience to create memories that will last a lifetime!

This beautiful show will feature a surreal set, underwater lighting effects, intricate puppetry, incredible choreography performed by talented technical dancers, and more! The running time is just over an hour, so it is a great show for kids of all ages to experience!

Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by the award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

The Director is René Staub with music direction by Lisa Pantano. The Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The Stage Managers are Christy Galemore and Michael Daiuto. The tremendous cast includes Belmont Theatre veterans Donovan Molloy as Marlin, Emily Beckman as Coral, McKenna Spangler as Dory, and Tony Mercado as Crush. The Belmont welcomes newcomer Elijah Long as the title character, Nemo. Other leads include Jack McDermott as Bruce, Nigel and Professor Ray, Keshawn Moore as Anchor and Bloat, Roman Mastromatteo as Gill and Chum, Malakai Wolf as Tad and Squirt, Sam Short as Sheldon and Breeze, Ethan Beckman as Kai, Elizabeth Richey as Pearl, Grace Oakhem as Pearl's Mother, Julianna Gutekunst as Peach, Astrid Galemore as Gurgle, and Clare Short as Bubbles. The show will also feature seven technical dancers and a very talented ensemble of seagulls, fish, and other aquatic creatures to complete the large cast that will bring this magical show to life.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.