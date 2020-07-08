Erie Playhouse Remains Closed But Shifts to Online Programming

The Erie Playhouse, like many other theatre and arts organizations, has cancelled the remainder of its programming in the 2019-2020 season. It does not look like it will reopen until January, YourErie reports.

"We're trying to make all of our decisions with the safety of our actors, with our community and with our patrons in mind," said Kate Neubert, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse. "We want to ensure we're looking out for them first and foremost and we just don't feel there's a way we can safely, financially and responsibly open our doors before January."

The Erie Playhouse has shifted to virtual programming, and will be presenting an online performance of "Kills Monsters" in August.

Neubert also said that the company plans to release a new catalog of classes online in the near future.

