Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER April 23 - May 9, 2020.

After the loss of his mother, Monty Navarro finds out he is actually a member of the aristocratic D'Ysquith family and ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst. Since his childhood sweetheart, Miss Sibella Hallward, refuses to marry such a poor and hopeless chap, Monty sets out to get close to his new family and knock off all the heirs in his way. Along the way, he meets Phoebe D'Ysquith, an innocent and charming young woman. In the midst of his murderous - yet comedic - rampage, Monty finds himself quite literally trapped between two beautiful women. As the family asks themselves, "Why Are All the D'Ysquiths Dying?" Monty must ask himself whether he will marry for prosperity or passion. And as the body count rises, so does the fear of being caught. What's a chap to do? A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is packed with hilarious and unforgettable song-and-dance numbers that have made it a force to be reckoned with.

The cast includes Jordon Ross Weinhold (The D'Ysquith Family), Michael Hudson (Montague D'Ysquith Navarro), Stacia R. Smith (Sibella), Maya Burdick (Phoebe D'Ysquith), Elizabeth Pattey (Miss Shingle), Samantha Grinage (Woman #1), Becky Groff (Woman #2/Lady Eugenia), Heidi Carletti (Woman #3/Evangeline Barley), Sean Reynolds (Man #1/Tom Copley), Preston H. Schreffler (Man #2/Inspector) and Travis Zimmerman (Man #3).

The creative team includes Edward R. Fernandez (director), Kevin Lambert (assistant director), Jonathan Nicoloff (production stage manager), Scott Piergrossi (music director and conductor), Cheryl Markle (assistant music director), Lisa Harris (costume design) and Jeff Cusano (lighting design).

Tickets: https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/tickets/





