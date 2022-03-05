Ephrata Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022 Season With Hedda Gabler

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will be kicking off its 2022 season with Henrik Ibsen's classic play, Hedda Gabler, March 17th through 26th, 2022.

This production will feature a cast of EPAC veterans, including Eileen Quinn, Robin Payne, Timothy Riggs, Richard Bradbury, Rachel Faust, Zach Haines, and Kristie Ohilnger in the titular role.

The director of this production is Edward R. Fernandez, who promises to bring a viewing experience that is completely unique from what audiences have come to expect from EPAC. Through an intimate and intense concept, this production of Hedda Gabler is sure to breathe new life into one of the most classic plays ever written, and dramatically examine the themes playwright Henrik Ibsen initially explored more than 130 years ago.

After they return from their honeymoon, Hedda and her new husband Jorgen Tesman try to adjust to married life. However, Hedda is a passionate, strong-willed, and intelligent woman desperately fighting to suppress her true nature and abide by the rules of the society in which she lives.

The battle between Hedda's true nature and the life she is forced to live results in chaos not only for Hedda but for all those around her.

Hedda Gabler will run from March 17th through March 26th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be one matinee performance on Saturday, March 26th, at 2:00pm.