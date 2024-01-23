EPAC to Partner With T.H.E.M. The Collective For Third Annual Evolution Of Black Music Event

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) is partnering with T.H.E.M. the Collective for their third annual A Celebration of the Evolution of Black Music, which will be a concert that takes place for two nights only on February 9th and 10th in celebration of Black History Month.

The founders of T.H.E.M. the Collective, Jeannette Wehye and DeJuan Rosado (also known as Spoken Musik), created this event over two years ago. It first played at the Crispus Attucks Community Center of Lancaster, and the following year at The Ware Center Club 42, both iterations of the concert being an overwhelming success.

This concert has been designed to celebrate, entertain, and educate through music, and EPAC is proud to partner with the group to once again bring this remarkable musical journey to Lancaster County. Rosado states, "Together, we will weave the story of Black music culture into a captivating theatrical production experience."

The talent on display, both musicians and vocalists, is vast. Featuring not only some of Lancaster's best (including many EPAC veterans), but also includes incredible artists from across the northeast from Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, and everywhere in between. Some faces EPAC's audience will recognize are Jeannette Wehye (The Color Purple), Ian Sanchez-Herasme (Hairspray, Ragtime), Damaria Quick (The Color Purple), and Janelle Evans (The Color Purple).

While speaking on the show, Rosado continued with, "I can assure you, it's going to be an unforgettable experience. We are working tirelessly to bring you our very best, and we can't wait to share it with you."

A Celebration of the Evolution of Black Music will take place February 9th and 10th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets are available now for $25.00 each, and can be purchased at Click Here, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.