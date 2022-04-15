EPAC To Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will be presenting the award-winning, hit musical-comedy, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, April 28th through May 14th, 2022.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, which won Tony Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Musical, will feature an all-star EPAC cast, including Elizabeth Pattey as Miss Shingle, Maya Burdick as Phoebe D'Ysquith, Stacia Renell Smith as Sibella, Scott Sealover as Monty Navarro, and Jordon Ross Weinhold as the D'Ysquith Family.

An equally impressive ensemble will be on display, including Nick Smith, Preston Schreffler, and Cara Ditzler. Direction by Kevin Ditzler. Musical Direction by Scott Williams. Choreography by Kristin Pontz. Costume Design by Lisa Harris and Stacey Burdick.

After the loss of his mother, Monty Navarro finds out he is actually a member of the aristocratic D'Ysquith family and is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst. Since his childhood sweetheart refuses to marry such a poor and hopeless chap, Monty sets out to get close to his new family and knock off all the heirs in his way.

In the midst of his murderous - yet comedic - rampage, Monty must ask himself whether he will marry for prosperity or passion.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder will run from April 28th through May 14th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be one matinee performance on Saturday, May 14th, at 2:00pm.

For more information visit: https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/tickets/