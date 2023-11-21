ELF The Musical Comes To The Belmont Stage

The Belmont Theatre will present ELF, The Musical, a musical based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf. This epic musical filled with extraordinary choreography and spirited music will run December 1-3 and 7-10 with an additional matinee on Saturday, December 9, at 2pm. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

A title known the world over and celebrating it's 20th film release anniversary, Elf The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The Director is René Staub. The Vocal Director is Rebecca Wolf. The Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The cast is led by Tommy Dougherty as Buddy, Chloe Braden as Jovie, Michael Audherman as Santa Claus, Christopher Quigley as Buddy's dad, Walter Hobbs, Maria Albani as Walter's wife, Emily, Sam Short as their son, Michael Hobbs, Chris Ausherman as Walter's Secretary, Deb, Kenny Hamme as Matthew's, Dylan Staub as Chadwick, Evan Tinsman as Macy's Manager, and Thomas O'Shea as Mr. Greenway. The cast also features technical dancers and an ensemble that will get even the stingiest person into the spirit of the holidays with upbeat choreography in the numerous spirited production numbers in the show.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.