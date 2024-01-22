DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)

Get ready for an exhilarating journey through the annals of American history as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts kick off their 2024: America Season with "THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (abridged)"! From the founding of Jamestown to the rhythm of James Brown, and from the leadership of George Washington to the presidencies of the Bushes, this ninety-minute roller coaster promises to redefine the way you view U.S. history.

The show, described as "What the Daily Show might be like if it were hosted by the Marx Brothers" by the Boston Herald, is a comedic exploration of the firsts and follies that have shaped the nation. Brace yourself for a laughter-filled quagmire as we navigate through the Constitution, conspiracy theories, and everything in between.

As an added bonus, don't miss the "We the People Gallery" featuring sketches of famous figures in U.S. history from 1492-2010. These incredible works were created during DreamWrights' Sketch History Sessions at Mudhook Brewing Co., Marketview Arts, and Collusion Tap Works. Artists were challenged to produce mini masterpieces in just 90 seconds, using three reference images and a Sharpie.

Join in for a night of entertainment at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts with all general seating available for just $16 in advance or $2 more at the door. The gallery and lobby open one hour before the show, and the theatre doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance.

CAST:

Timothy Bonnes

Lukas Donagher

Rico Feliciano

David Feuerstein

Anna Fraser

Sarah Garber

Rio Gonzalez

Quinton Laughman

Adam McCallister

Jason Zimmerman

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: Gregory DeCandia

Assistant Director: Lydia Miller

Production Stage Manager: Cole Reilly

Assistant Stage Manager: Ivy Bonnes

Vocal Coach: Kate Brennan

Deck Lead: Ryan Cramer

Costume Designer: Rebecca Eastman

Properties: Rodd Robertson

Lighting Designer: Jay Schmuck

Don't miss this unique and humorous take on American history - join us for an unforgettable experience that will leave you laughing and enlightened!

Tickets are on sale now online Click Here

4 PERFORMANCES:

February 1, 2 & 3 at 7:00 pm

February 4 at 3:00 pm



ABOUT DREAMWRIGHTS

DreamWrights offers inclusive, interactive opportunities for everyone regardless of age or experience. From camps and classes to full-scale productions of timeless tales and iconic stories, children and adults of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a hands-on experience. Whether your passion is being center stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience, DreamWrights offers opportunities to explore the world through creative arts from acting and designing to crewing and stage managing.

A non-profit organization founded in 1997, DreamWrights was created by a group of families who believed that participation in a quality theatre education program would have a profound and valuable impact on their children. While the organization continues to grow and offer new interactive and educational experiences, this common vision has never changed.

Located at 100 Carlisle Avenue, York PA 17401

info@dreamwrights.org