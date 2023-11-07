DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Reveals 2024 Season

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts unveils its highly anticipated 2024 America Season on this momentous Election Day. Embracing the spirit of democracy, DreamWrights invites audiences to join in for an enlightening and entertaining exploration of American history through a diverse and captivating series of productions.

"In honor of our right to vote, we announce our 2024 America Season on election day and encourage all to join us for an expansive line-up of shows that explore US history with humorous and heartfelt stories," says Gregory DeCandia, Artistic Director of DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. "Through the lens of theatre, we aim to celebrate the values that unite us as a nation while reflecting on the triumphs and tribulations that have shaped the United States of America."

DreamWrights' 2024 America Season features an exciting repertoire of performances, including five thought-provoking plays, two mesmerizing musicals, and the highly anticipated Indie Arts Fest. This comprehensive season provides a unique opportunity for audiences of all ages to participate, laugh, and learn about the rich tapestry of American history. Each production promises to deliver poignant narratives and rousing songs, creating a captivating experience that resonates with the audience's hearts and minds.

2024 SEASON LINE UP

The Complete History of America: Abridged

By Adam Long, Reed Martin, Austin Tichenor

February 1, 2, & 3 at 7:00 pm and 4 at 3:00 pm (Studio)

Witness 600 years of history in 6000 seconds! From Jamestown to James Brown, George Washington to George Bush(es), the Constitution to Conspiracy Theories...history will never be the same. This ninety-minute roller coaster through the glorious quagmire of US History, The Complete History of America: Abridged, guarantees tons of laughter at the many firsts and follies that have shaped America. Auditions: Dec 12 & 13, 2023 - Ages 13-adult

AUDITIONS ARE:

December 12 - 7:00-9:00 pm or

December 13 - 5:00-8:00 pm, 2023

Ages 13-adult

For more information, visit our website.

A Trip to the Moon

By Tracy Wells

April 5, 6, 12 & 13 at 7:00 pm and 7 & 14 at 3:00 pm

Take a trip back to the summer of 1969. A Trip To The Moon offers a multi-generational look at love, loss, and the pursuit of the American Dream during the moon landing and Woodstock era, using iconic song titles like "Fortunate Son," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and many more. Auditions: Feb 6 & 7 - Ages 7-adult

Sweat

By Lynn Nottage

May 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 7:00 pm and 5 at 3:00 pm (Studio)

Set in the nearby factory town of Reading, PA, Sweat depicts friends sharing drinks, spilling secrets, and finding humor in collective struggles as layoffs lead to picket lines. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores relevance, equity, and equality in the age of automation. Auditions: March 12 & 13 - Ages 13-adult

AMERICAN IDIOT

Music by Green Day, Lyrics by Billy Joe Armstrong, Book by Billy Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer

June 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 7:00 pm and 9 & 16 at 3:00 pm

Rock out to the Tony Award-winning musical AMERICAN IDIOT, featuring Green Day's Grammy Award-winning album. This high-energy rock opera takes a bold stance on politics and pop-culture in post-9/11 America. Auditions: April 16 & 17 - Ages 13-adult

DREAMWRIGHTS INDIE ARTS FEST

Coming this August in the Studio

DreamWrights invites artists of all disciplines to share their passion projects in this independent arts festival. Celebrate the community's talent and creativity!

NEWSIES

Book by Harvey Fierstein, Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman

October 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7:00 pm and 6 & 13 at 3:00 pm

Inspired by the real-life Newsboy strike of 1899, NEWSIES shares a timeless message with rousing numbers like "Seize the Day." Auditions: August 13 & 14 - Ages 7-adult

The Laramie Project

By Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project

November 7, 8 & 9 at 7:00 pm and 10 at 3:00 pm (Studio)

The Laramie Project chronicles a community grappling with the aftermath of a heinous crime, reminding us of the importance of acceptance and understanding. Auditions: Sept 17 & 18 - Ages 13-adult

Coney Island Christmas

Book by Donald Margulies, based on the story "The Loudest Voice" by Grace Paley

December 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:00 pm and 8 & 15 at 3:00 pm

Coney Island Christmas weaves nostalgia, music, and merriment into a universal tale of what it means to be an American during the holidays. Auditions: October 15 & 16 - Ages 7-adult.