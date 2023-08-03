DreamWrights Center For Community Arts to Present DREAMWRIGHTS MINI-FRINGE

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated DreamWrights mini-FRINGE, a captivating showcase of performing arts and creativity. Paying homage to the former York Fringe Festival, this one-of-a-kind celebration promises to bring an eclectic blend of creativity, diversity, and talent to the heart of the community. The mini-FRINGE is one of the many events happening around the city in celebration of Click Here. For more information on York Arts Week, visit their website: Click Here

This mini-Fringe, unlike other city-wide Fringes, will take place at DreamWrights and utilize all 39,000 square feet of the Center for Community Arts. In addition to our traditional performance spaces DreamWrights' mini-FRINGE opens a variety of areas to see these creations.

The DreamWrights mini-FRINGE will run from August 19-26, featuring a week long roster that includes an educational and entertaining demonstration of the great American art form of Barbershop Harmony with the White Rose Chorus, the world premiere of a documentary theatre piece featuring the real words from York citizens covering their experiences living in York and touching on the rich local history of the area, an art gallery with guarded conversion in collaboration with Creative York, a sketch comedy show by Hanover comedian Brian Shea, an evening of "Sad Bastard Rock" from Central PA female-fronted alternative rock group Red Sea Radio, a short film screening, a cabaret of movie and Musical songs from budding local singer Layla Myers, and the return of the "Coochie Chronicles" - which creator and performer Sharee Mcfadden has affectionally dubbed as the comedic -cousin to the world-renowned "Vagina Monologues."

This extraordinary event aims to celebrate the spirit of artistic expression and community collaboration, providing a platform for emerging and established artists to share their unique talents and perspectives.

"We're incredibly excited to host this mini-FRINGE event," said Melanie Yan, Communication and Admin Coordinator at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. "It is a testament to the wealth of talent within our community and the boundless possibilities of art to bring us together. We look forward to welcoming everyone to DreamWrights and experiencing the power of artistic collaboration."

Tickets for the DreamWrights Mini-FRINGE will be available for purchase online at https://dreamwrights.org/2023-season/mini-fringe/ and at the DreamWrights Center for Community Arts box office on all performance dates. All proceeds from ticket sales will support DreamWrights' mission to promote the arts and nurture the creative spirit within the community.

For more information about the DreamWrights Mini-FRINGE, including the event schedule, ticketing details, and artist lineup, please visit https://dreamwrights.org/2023-season/mini-fringe/ or contact info@dreamwrights.org.

Join us at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts for an unforgettable celebration of the arts, where imagination knows no bounds and creativity reigns supreme. We can't wait to see you there!

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is located at 100 Carlisle Ave. in York, PA 17401.

OFFICIAL LINE UP INFORMATION

American Harmony (What is this barbershop thing anyway?)

Performance Dates:

SATURDAY, AUG. 19TH @ 11 AM

SATURDAY, AUG. 19TH @ 3 PM

Location: OUTDOOR FESTIVAL STAGE

ALL AGES

Just what is this barbershop thing anyway? The White Rose Chorus has been performing in the barbershop style in the York area since 1945. We will demonstrate what makes barbershop harmony the acapella style that the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America has been preserving as a great American art form for future generations of singers. Listen to those 4-part chords "ring" and experience that barbershop sound. You will even get a chance to sing along to a short barbershop "tag" that we will teach on the spot.

Performers: David Kelly, Bob Crist, Scott Zumbrum, Greg Utermahlen, Neil "Pookie" Dingle, Roger Phillips, Bruce Van Order, Steve Yohe, Roy Lee, Ken Kuntz, Mary Moll, Don Snelbaker

Ticket Link: 11AM https://square.link/u/7fSi9J3I

3PM https://square.link/u/UVlUxnLc

Tales From The Lips: The Coochie Chronicles Vol. II

Performance Dates:

SATURDAY, AUG. 19TH @ 7 PM

SUNDAY, AUG. 20TH @ 3 PM

Location: Studio Theatre

Ages 18+ / Adults only

Tales from the Lips, the Coochie Chronicles is a live, sketch variety show referred to by its' creator as the comedic cousin to the world renown Vagina Monologues, offering audiences a real, raw and raunchy view of what it's like to live, love, laugh and PLAY with our Coochies! The show features original scenes and songs, parodies of popular shows, live comedy, monologues, and audience participation throughout the show!

Fun Fact: Produced in 2019 at the first annual FRINGE festival in York in the DreamWrights Studio!

Ticket Links -

SUNDAY, AUG 20TH @ 3 PM Performance Only https://square.link/u/B8u3aiCA

SUNDAY, AUG 20TH A Special Coochie Chat and Chew with delectable "Coochie-cuterie" boards @ 1:30 pm, show at 3 pm https://square.link/u/GHMS4ZSG

Layla Myers - "Ballads and Broadway"

Performance Dates:

SUNDAY, AUG. 20TH @ 5:30 PM

ALL AGES

Location: Blue Lounge Lobby

A budding performer with a commanding voice, Layla brings her own version of catchy Broadway hits and ballads from numerous genres back to the DreamWrights' Stage. You won't want to miss this show!

Ticket Link: https://square.link/u/xbvazZ0t

From the World to Here: a conversation with new Americans on their experience (Brought to you by CREATIVE YORK)

Performance Dates:

TUESDAY, AUG. 22TH @ 6 PM

ALL AGES

Location: Rutters Concessions Gallery

The audience will view artwork in the gallery which will highlight immigrant artists work. This will relate to the conversation, "From The World to Here." They will hear experiences of immigrants (artist and non-artists) who live in our community. There will be a question/answer segment at the end of the session.

FREE to attend!

RSVP Link: https://square.link/u/XSLHvVoP

Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

Performance Date:

THURSDAY, AUG. 24TH @ 8 PM

14+

Location: Diane Crews Theatre

A sketch comedy show from Hanover comedian Brian Shea that takes a look at the absurdities of life and the possibilities available when you say "Why not?" You might see a little bit of your life on stage, and that's what makes it so funny!

Ticket Link: https://square.link/u/QM8Xn7ms

Summer Camp Film Screening

Performance Date:

FRIDAY, AUG. 25TH @ 6:30 PM

ALL AGES

Location: Diane Crews Theatre

Our 2023 Film Summer Camp debuts their final film, "Lost In Between". DreamWrights will also be screening their newest video by Diemo Productions!

Free to Attend!

If You Knew York

Performance Dates:

FRIDAY, AUG. 25TH @ 7 PM

SATURDAY, AUG. 26TH @ 3 PM

ALL AGES

Location: Studio Theatre

This world premiere play is derived from interviews with the people of York imparting their knowledge of the White Rose City. You'll hear stories about York from people of all walks of life that were gathered from a yearlong exploration of the City and County of York.

Directed by Suzanne Delle

Cast

Zachary Claghorn

Melissa Colon

Patrick Crawlytko

Rico Feliciano

Paul Hood

Rachel Prensner

Dixie Smith

Acell Spencer

Michael Swanson

Corey Wolfe

Production Team

Director - Suzanne Delle

Costume Designer - Anna Fraser

Properties - Marshall Storm

Scenic Designer - Seth Werner

Playwright - Gregory DeCandia

Ticket Link: FRIDAY, AUG. 25TH @ 7 PM https://square.link/u/QaMpfUEb

SATURDAY, AUG. 26th @ 3 PM https://square.link/u/jbGWCNOJ

Red Sea Radio "There is Nothing For You Here"

Performance Dates:

SATURDAY, AUG. 26TH @ 8 PM

14+

Location: Diane Crews Main Stage

Red Sea Radio was formed in 2004 by Jackieraye and Jeremy. The duo released 'Old Toys' in 2008, and after forming a live band, released 'When We Were Young' in 2015, and 'Idle Birds in Limbo' in 2019. RSR's concert titled 'There's Nothing for You Here' will be the band's first live performance since December 21st, 2012's 'Live at the End of the World' show at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.

Ticket Link: https://square.link/u/Cm96EGB2