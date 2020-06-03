Dietrich Theate Calls Upon the Community for Help During the Health Crisis

WNEP has reported that the famed Dietrich Theate in Tunkhannock is calling upon the community to help them get through the strain put upon them during the health crisis.

Executive director Erica Rogler shared, "Since then, we have deferred our loans and limited all of the bills, but we still have bills of about $5,000 a month. All of our staff have been laid off, but they're amazing folks, and they've agreed to continue volunteering during our closure,"

To help save the theater, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau kicked off a campaign called Help the Dietrich, Help the Community. The campaign is designed to bring awareness to the theater's mission to serve as a nonprofit movie theater, which uses its income to fund cultural and educational programs for the region.

Jean Ruhf, Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau executive director said, "We needed to get people in the community and the surrounding communities that have come to know the Dietrich Theater as a great place to come, to see movies to come to their film festivals and all the other events that they hold. We need to do something to rally the people behind them,"

