Derek Hough To Bring Holiday Tour To Hershey Theatre In November

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m..

By: Jul. 30, 2024
Four-time Emmy winner Derek Hough have announced dates for his all-new “Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays” tour, including a stop at Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The 38-city tour begins in Atlantic City in November, making stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville and The Sweetest Place On Earth before concluding on December 29 in Mesa, Ariz. 

Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays” is a joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year. Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers will bring fan-favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from well-sung classics to modern pop hits, paired with the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DerekHough.com.




