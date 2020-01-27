Dancing With the LV Stars Returns For a 6th Season in April

For the sixth year, just like the TV hit Dancing with the Stars, we will partner up 6 Lehigh Valley "celebrities" with professional dancers from Utah Ballroom Dance Company! Your favorite local star will be dressed up in glitzy costumes performing their routines and YOU will help pick the winner with your vote the night of the show!



Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars is on Thursday, April 2nd at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $30 ($15 for students) and proceeds will benefit the State Theatre's FREDDY© Awards program. For tickets call 1-800-999-STATE, purchase online at www.statetheatre.org or visit the State Theatre Box Office at 453 Northampton Street in Easton. Sponsored by Air Products, Capital BlueCross, 69 WFMZ-TV and 99.9 The Hawk.

The 2020 cast as previously announced includes Local Broadcaster Samantha Layne, Marta Gabriel- Office of US Senator Pat Toomey, Kathy Craine - WFMZ TV, Joel Shimmer - 99.9 The Hawk, Keith Groller - The Morning Call and Don Cunningham - Lehigh Valley Economic Development.

Judging the competition this year are the Honorable Sal Panto, Mayor of the City of Easton; Anne Baum, Vice President, Capital BlueCross, Lehigh Valley; and Sam Malone, CAT Country 96.

Local Stars will rehearse with professionals the week leading up the big event and will be dressed up in glitzy costumes performing their routines during the first part of the show. Part 2 of the show features the professional dancers in action until the winner of the famous Mirror Ball is announced at the end of the show! In addition to the Judges scores, audience members will help determine the winner with their vote on the night of the show.

This production was created nine years ago by the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, a professional dance troupe featuring some of nation's top ballroom dance athletes who have performed nationally and internationally. Dancers from the Company will be in residence for a week prior to the show, teaching the local Stars their 90-second routines.

Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars is now in its 6th season. Previous winners include Eve Tannery Russo from 69 News WFMZ, Ashley Russo from ASR Media/ The Peak TV, Lauren Kusik of 69 News WFMZ, Lauryn Graves from Air Products and Anthony DaRe from BSI Corporate Benefits.





