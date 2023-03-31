Dallastown Area High School Musical Presents LEGALLY BLONDE

Omigosh you guys! This spring Dallastown Area High School's Musical Theater showcases Legally Blonde, a rousing comedy about Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend.

Just as Elle Woods goes through a metamorphosis during the show with the help of her friends and classmates, many Dallastown musical seniors have also gone through their own transformations over the past four years, with the help and support of each other.

Reagan Maitoza (Cashier) says that with every year she learns more and more about herself as a person and about life. "Legally Blonde is a fun, high energy musical that teaches an important lesson about how powerful a woman can be and not to underestimate what someone is capable of." She says she loves the energy this show brings and believes it is due in part to everyone working together as a team.

"I feel like I come alive when I play this role," says Paige Langmead, who plays Elle Woods. "Elle is such a likeable character. She's so full of love! She helps people who need help. She loves everyone she meets. She cares about her friends!" Paige believes it's the positivity and energy that makes this show special. "After a long day at school where life can be a lot," she explains, "getting to be Elle every night feels like stepping into this amazing energy and it's so happy and fun!"

Gabriel Kolsevich plays Professor Callahan. As a first timer in Dallastown's Musical Theater, Gabe says it's more fun than he thought it would be. "It's more work, too," he laughs. "But I'm happy to be here!"

Corey Strayer plays Emmitt Forrest and is planning to major in Musical Theater in college next year. "We're pushed to our fullest," he says. "We work very hard and the faculty puts a lot into the musical. I would compare Dallastown's Musical Theater to some college programs. Our level of talent and production sets us apart."

Bry Harris (Warner Huntington, III) and Emma White (Paulette Bonafonté) agree that it's bittersweet to be coming to the end of their high school musical careers. Emma says it's the supportive cast and community around her that helps give her the freedom to be a character that's the opposite of her personality. "They make me feel safe to get out of my comfort zone and show that I can be funny, quirky, and weird. Singing with this group is sentimental. If I could hang onto this feeling forever, I think I would."

Bend and snap to Dallastown Area High School's production of Legally Blonde Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 at 7pm, and Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. Tickets can be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234062®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F71614?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Some content may not be appropriate for younger children and parent discretion is advised.