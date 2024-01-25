Dallastown Area High School Announces Upcoming Dinner Theater Event

Perfect for date night or a family evening out, this one night-only performance will be held Wednesday, February 14.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Celebrate Valentine's Day with International Thespian Society Troupe #7973 and the  Dallastown Performing Arts Club's production of Don Zolidis's rollicking high school farce, The Greek  Mythology Olympiaganza.

Join us for a three-course Greek-inspired dinner* in the Dallastown High School Cafeteria while two battling narrators attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using audience  participation and general theatrical insanity. Creation myths such as Pandora's Box and Cronos & the Titans  jostle for space with other famous myths like Jason and the Argonauts (the original Super Friends).  Culminating in a heart-pounding, five-minute, two-actor version of The Iliad, this fast-paced, free-wheeling  play is wild, silly, and a complete blast for all ages.

Perfect for date night or a family evening out, this one night-only performance will be held Wednesday, February 14th at 6:00 PM. Reservations are available online at Click Here, by calling 717-244-4021 ext. 3120, or by e-mailing  bethany.yuninger@dallastown.net – At only $20.00 for adults, $15.00 for senior citizens and students, and  $10.00 for children under 12, it's the best entertainment & meal deal in town!

*Menu: Greek salad, pastitsio,  spanakopita, assorted beverages and desserts. Gluten-free vegetarian options are available upon request. 

Program Objective: DPAC's objective is to produce a wide variety of quality theatrical events that  provide students with a positive extracurricular experience and offer the community a source of worthwhile  entertainment. 

How this supports curriculum or how this impacts students: DPAC's mission is to give Dallastown  students a variety of theatrical opportunities, including play writing, performance, and production, as well  as exposure to non-traditional modes of dramatic expression. DPAC's members experience growth as  individuals in terms of reading and speaking skills, critical problem-solving skills, enhanced confidence,  and group-work skills. DPAC also benefits the community by providing high-quality entertainment and a vehicle for positive community-student interaction.

Visit http://dpacarts2.wixsite.com/home for more information about DPAC and the Dallastown H.S. troupe of the International Thespian Society.  




