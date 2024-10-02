DEATHTRAP Comes to ActorsNET This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ActorsNET will kick off its 28th Season with a production of Ira Levin’s classic Broadway hit DEATHTRAP, running from October 11 through October 27, 2024. Directed by David Deratzian and featuring a stellar cast, DEATHTRAP promises an unforgettable theatrical experience full of suspense, comedy, and shocking twists.

As one of the longest-running plays in Broadway history, DEATHTRAP has captivated audiences for decades. It skillfully blends tension and humor, offering a rollercoaster of emotions. The play follows Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright now grappling with a creative dry spell. When a former student sends Sidney a promising new script, the struggling writer hatches a plan to collaborate with the young playwright—or perhaps something more sinister? What unfolds is a suspenseful and hilarious exploration of ambition, greed, and deception.

This production of DEATHTRAP is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its mix of gasp-out-loud suspense and laugh-out-loud moments. Whether you’re a fan of thrillers, comedies, or simply great theater, this is a must-see event.

DEATHTRAP is directed by David Deratzian. The show stars Rupert Hinton as Sidney Bruhl, T.C. Tropiano as Clifford Anderson, Renee Root as Myra Bruhl, Lorie Baldwin as Helga ten Dorp, and Tim Bryan as Porter Milgrim. The play is produced by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, assistant directed by Chris Root, and stage managed by Em Ricciardi.

Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP runs from October 11 through October 27, 2024 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a special Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on October 19, 2024, in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance. Doors open one half hour before show time. DEATHTRAP is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

For tickets or additional information, visit the web site: www.actorsnetbucks.org.





Comments