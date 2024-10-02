News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cumberland Valley School of Music to Present Annual Gala Showcase Concert This Month

The concert will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. 

By: Oct. 02, 2024
Cumberland Valley School of Music to Present Annual Gala Showcase Concert This Month Image
Cumberland Valley School of Music is presenting their annual Gala Showcase Concert on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on the campus of Wilson College. The concert is a showcase of the talent in theirr community. The lineup includes exciting music and exceptional performers, including new and familiar faces. The Bravissima Award will b given to Valerie Merriman, CVSM registrar and piano instructor! If you would like to send a card or note to be presented to Valerie at the concert, please mail it to CVSM, Heather McEndree, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Performers for the concert include:

  • 2024 CVSM Merit Award recipients
  • Community Showcase Choir directed by Fred Davison and accompanied by Valerie Merriman
  • Kevin Gorman, piano; Marlin Barnes, marimba; Mark Bryson, bass; & Sam Hepfer, drums
  • Scott Ziegler, bassoon
  • Heather McEndree, flute, and Mark Miller, guitar
  • Joel Newman, guitar, with Herm Hopple, bass, and Sam Hepfer
  • Tracy Thomas, voice, piano, and clarinet
  • Bailey Hovermale, piano
  • CVSM string ensemble coordinated by Deb Stotelmyer

Ticket Options:

  • Patron $30.00 per person (not available to purchase at the door)
  • General $15.00 per person
  • CVSM Students & Families $5.00 per person
  • CVSM Faculty and Children 5 and under FREE

Highlights of a patron ticket include: A personal “Thank You” in the concert program, preferred seating in the chapel, and a goody bag of treats!

Tickets can be purchased on our website at https://tinyurl.com/cvsmgala24 or by phone 717-261-1220 x3. We look forward to seeing you on October 27th!




