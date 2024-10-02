Cumberland Valley School of Music to Present Annual Gala Showcase Concert This Month

The concert will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
Cumberland Valley School of Music is presenting their annual Gala Showcase Concert on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on the campus of Wilson College. The concert is a showcase of the talent in theirr community. The lineup includes exciting music and exceptional performers, including new and familiar faces. The Bravissima Award will b given to Valerie Merriman, CVSM registrar and piano instructor! If you would like to send a card or note to be presented to Valerie at the concert, please mail it to CVSM, Heather McEndree, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Highlights of a patron ticket include: A personal “Thank You” in the concert program, preferred seating in the chapel, and a goody bag of treats!
Tickets can be purchased on our website at https://tinyurl.com/cvsmgala24 or by phone 717-261-1220 x3. We look forward to seeing you on October 27th!
Videos