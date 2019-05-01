Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) presents the 11th Annual Neighborhood Chefs Walk, a celebration of food and drink, music, and community, taking place on June 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Chefs Walk is a food and music crawl with local chefs, beer and wine tastings, and many local musicians performing along Alexander Avenue in Chambersburg, PA. Sponsors for the event include Ludwick Eye Center, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Park Avenue Pharmacy, ABBA Motor Lines, Antrim Insurance Agency, Inc., The Butcher Shoppe, Barra Orthodontics, Colony House Furniture, DiLoreto, Cosentino and Bolinger PC, GMH Mortgage- Michelle Rebok, LBK Transport, RE/MAX Realtors Troy Garman, Tammi Hennessy, Stacy Mellott, and Cara Sheaffer, Rotz and Stonesifer, PC, Wellspan Health, Cumberland Valley Dental Care, Drake Orthodontics and Johnnie's Restaurant & Hotel Services.

This will mark the tenth Chefs Walk for Chef Grayson Bowman. "I can assure you, this year's event is bigger and better than ever. We've added an extra block and an extra stage. The food is all top-notch and there is a wide variety of foods. Really, there's something for everyone."

This year's event features eight food stations from area chefs and restaurateurs who will be serving their unique culinary delights right on the streets of Alexander Avenue! Chef Grayson Bowman returns with a fresh take on pot-luck classics including meatballs in cabernet sauce, pulled pork macaroni and cheese, smoked beef brisket sliders and mini Oreo cheesecakes. Holy Smokehouse BBQ will be returning to bring their pulled pork nachos, chicken wings and smoked mac and cheese. 104 B Street is bringing an exotic array of culinary delights including hot smoked wild Alaskan salmon with spring orzo pasta, poached jumbo Gulf shrimp with green papaya salad and Magret duck breast with braised German red cabbage. Chef Amer Chaudhry of the Falafel Shack will return to the Chefs Walk bringing their prized falafels and hummus and a vegetable biryani. New to Chefs Walk in 2019, chefs from SpiriTrust Lutheran Catering Services will share a 13-spice pork tenderloin, mango shrimp salad, cold farro and spring vegetable salad and a Klondike rose Napoleon. Also new this year, Franklin County mainstay, Mrs. Gibble's will serve pork tenderloin sliders, Cajun chicken sliders, coleslaw, corn fritters and shoofly pie. Buzzworthy chefs also new this year, Inka & Square1 will excite your taste buds with Inka wings, Peruvian ceviche, sweet plantains, arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) and tasty churros. In addition to desserts served by each booth, Marty Boscolo with Mikie's Ice Cream will be serving various flavors of his delicious ice cream.

This year will feature a number of wineries that will have a great selection of wines for everyone to sample while they eat. This year's participating wineries are Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard (Dundee, NY), Standing Stone Vineyards (Hector, NY), and Shade Mountain Winery and (Middleburg, PA). There will also be beer tastings from Thirsty Farmer Brew Works (Biglerville, PA) and Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works (Middletown, PA). New this year, Mason Dixon Distillery (Gettysburg, PA) will be bringing a variety of craft-made spirits for sampling.

Event entertainment features five stages of live music. Featured artists this year include: Don't Look Down; CASHS Steel Band; Nitefuel (Greg Rhoads, Troy Garman, Ted Guarriello and Rick Smith); Tim and Dan (Tim Gotwald & Dan Dropkin); Carlisle Brass Quintet; Jo Blues; Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio Dancers; CVSM String Quartet; Williams & Kerch; Jo-Mo and Quinn (Joel Newman and Michael Quinlivan); Sam's at 7; CVSM New Horizons Band; Freedom Valley Chorus; RitmaCordia (Marlin Barnes and Jane Peatling) and many more exciting local music artists. All of these talented artists will perform a wide variety of musical genres including rock, alternative, folk, Broadway, blues and more.

CVSM is pleased to offer new pricing for 2019. Tickets for the 11th Annual Neighborhood Chefs Walk are $60 per adult, $35 for teens (13-20, with purchase of adult ticket) $20 for children (6-12, with purchase of adult ticket), children under 5 are FREE. Tickets are available at The Butcher Shoppe (410 Stouffer Ave., Chambersburg, PA), Falafel Shack (9 N Main St, Chambersburg, PA), Square1 (1 N Main St, Chambersburg, PA), SpiriTrust Lutheran Services (840 5th Ave, Chambersburg, PA), Inka Kitchen (1228 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA at time of press release, future address of 811 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg PA), Mrs. Gibble's Restaurant (7325 Molly Pitcher Hwy, Greencastle, PA), and the CVSM Music Store (Thomson Hall, Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA). Tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.cvsmusic.org/product/chefs-walk/ or by calling CVSM at 717-261-1220. A limited number of tickets will be available at the event.

Proceeds benefit the Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM), a non-profit organization. CVSM offers private and group music lessons as well as numerous classes, workshops, summer camps, and performance opportunities for students of all ages.

Founded in 1990, the Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) is a non-profit organization. Over 750 students enroll at CVSM in a given year, served by 50 highly qualified faculty members. CVSM teaches all orchestral and band instruments, voice, piano, guitar, drama and theatrical techniques, Suzuki piano, and numerous classes for all ages. CVSM awards both need-based and merit-based scholarships to area students and provides music education opportunities throughout the community.





