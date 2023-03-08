Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Jana Jae Concert & Workshops

Jana Jae, "The First Lady of Country Fiddle" will hold a concert as well as workshops and individual lessons in Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on the campus of Wilson College on March 25, 2023.

Jana's enormous talent spans all genres of music. She began playing with her Julliard trained parents at the age of two. She got her big break at a Buck Owens concert in Redding, California, when she was invited to take the stage and play "Orange Blossom Special." Buck was one of the first "big names" to recognize her talents and offered her a job as the first female member of his "Buckaroos" band. She later became part of the regular team of performers on the "Hee Haw" show and has appeared with such country music greats as Chet Atkins, Roy Clark, Ray Stevens, The Oakridge Boys, Mel Tillis, Ricky Skaggs and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Known for her famous blue fiddle, Jana is an in-demand fiddle master having performed at Montreux Jazz Festival, Wembley Festival, New Orleans Jazz Festival, and the largest outdoor theatre in the world "Aspecta" in Japan. Jana is a sought-after fiddle player hosting her own "Fiddle Camp" - teaching the techniques that made her famous. Jana is a member of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, National Western Swing Hall of Fame, Idaho Hall of Fame, Mid-America Old Time Fiddler's Hall of Fame, and an Oklahoma Governor's Arts Award recipient.

Since 1990, Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) has provided high-quality, diverse, musical instruction and related artistic experiences that enrich the creative lives of our community. Over 750 students - newborn through senior citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama and more through individual and group lessons, camps and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts and the annual student Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs. CVSM strongly believes that the benefits of the study of music and the participation in musical activities extend beyond musical proficiency to academic and vocational performance, social skills and enriching one's life experiences.

The schedule for the day is as follows: 9:30 a.m. Beginner's Workshop (1 hour); 10:30 Intermediate/Advanced Workshop (1.5 hours); 2:15-3:45 *LIMITED* Individual Private Lessons (10 min. each, any level); 7:00 pm Concert. Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased at www.cvsmusic.org/events/janajae. Tickets are free for CVSM students & faculty, and a small fee applies for the general public.