Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward Join Forces for a Show at Hershey Theatre This Summer

Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward are joining forces for a show at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CROSS

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered many awards, including five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top-10 singles.

ABOUT JUSTIN HAYWARD

Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward is an enduring talent who has helped define the times in which he worked. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in rock music, as well as being the driving force behind The Moody Blues, Hayward penned classics like “Nights in White Satin,” “Question,” “New Horizons,” and many more.

Over the last five and a half decades, The Moody Blues has sold over 55 million albums and received numerous awards. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, while Hayward was personally honored in 2022 with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com, www.ChristopherCross.com or www.JustinHayward.com.