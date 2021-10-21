Centre Stage Presents THE WILD PARTY At The Playhouse Theatre

Penn State Centre Stage will present Andrew Lippa's adaptation of The Wild Party, directed by Alison Morooney, Nov. 2-14, at the Playhouse Theatre on the University Park campus. Risk and excess are the life of the party in this jazz-flavored contemporary musical. An explosive tale that cracks the door open on the seedy underground of the prohibition era, The Wild Party steamrolls and roars its way across the stage.

The 2000 Off-Broadway gem garnered an array of industry accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Obie awards. Based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written, and a heroine that makes her own way.

M.F.A. Directing for Musical Theatre candidate Alison Morooney states, "I was drawn to Queenie's story for its deep and complex exploration of a traditionally and dangerously private affair-the plight of women who experience intimate partner violence. With The Wild Party, we don't ask 'why doesn't she just leave?' We center the experience of the survivor, honoring the full range of her conflicted emotions without judgment."

B.A. Theatre Studies production dramaturg Frederick D. Miller writes, "Society is obsessed with The Wild Party because society is The Wild Party. A century later, March's poetry rings true in its relevance to the issues continuing to plague us. The question remains: will we listen?"

Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are $25; preview performance at 7:30 p.m. is $20; and tickets for students are $12.50. For additional show information, visit the Penn State Centre Stage website. Save 10% when you buy tickets to four or more shows. Buy tickets here!

*School of Theatre students performing in Penn State Centre Stage and other co-curricular performances are all fully vaccinated and, as part of a safety plan approved by the University, are permitted to remove their masks while on stage.

