Cast and Creative Team Set For Fulton Theatre's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fulton Theatre has announced its production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's electrifying rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which will run from February 14th through March 9th, 2025. With Deidre Goodwin's direction and Tyler Hanes' choreography, this production promises a powerful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Over the last 50 years, Superstar has become a worldwide phenomenon. It features iconic songs, including "Superstar," "Gethsemane," and "What's the Buzz." Jesus Christ Superstar reimagines the final week of Jesus Christ's life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. This revolutionary work, with its unforgettable rock score, explores themes of faith, betrayal, and the price of power with raw honesty and artistic brilliance.

Leading the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar as Judas and Jesus are David Toole (Regional: Count of Monte Cristo, Great Comet..., Fulton: The Last Five Years) and Matías De La Flor (Broadway: Camelot). Kristina Leopold (Broadway: SIX) and Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock) join as Mary Magdalene and Pontius Pilate respectively with Adam Bashian (Broadway: In Transit) as Caiaphas. Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway: Finding Neverland), as Herod and Israel Erron Ford (Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night) as Peter round out the principal cast.

The company of Jesus Christ Superstar also includes Lauryn Adams, Corey Barrow, Willem Butler, Bobby Ellis, Jasmine Gobourne, Abbey Hunt, Oliver Prose, Anthony Savino, Alex Sheffield, Jake Urban, Tovi Wayne, Crystal Renée Wright with external understudies Asia Littlejohn and Devon Sinclair.

The production and creative team of Superstar: Deidre Goodwin (Director), Tyler Hanes (Choreographer), Paul Black (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Anthony M Lascoskie Jr. (Costume and Wig Design), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Meg Valentine (Prop Designer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Sarah Ackerman (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Lowe (Assistant Stage Manager), Griffin Strout (Associate Music Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (Casting Director), Amelia Firestone (Casting Assistant), Sarah Ellis (Assistant Director), Gwen Streitman (Dramaturg), Abbey Hunt (Associate Choreographer), Kelly Liz Bolick (Associate Choreographer).

Comments