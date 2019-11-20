CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to the State Theatre

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live family holiday spectacular to The State Theatre for one unforgettable performance. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Show time for Thursday, December 19th is 7:30PM. Tickets are $69/$59/$49 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 100.7 WLEV. Part of the Capital BlueCross Series and part of the Butz Celebrates Broadway Series.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load." It's "the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it "A dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg, has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019.

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world's most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock." On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It's "Las Vegas...meets family entertainment...meets musical theatre" touts the Boston Globe.

For more information, visit: www.cirqueproductions.com





