CAMELOT the Enchanting Musical Tale of Romance and Intrigue Comes to The Millbrook Playhouse

The Board of Directors, Artistic Director David Leidholdt, and General Manager David Gritzner has announced the opening of the Main Stage Summer Season with the classic Lerner and Loewe musical Camelot on the Ryan Main Stage.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Camelot is the fantastical masterpiece that triumphed on Broadway, leading to a film version and numerous revivals in New York, London, and across the globe. Its Original Broadway Cast Album topped the charts for 60 weeks, with a rich score boasting such gems as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "The Lusty Month of May," and "Camelot."

Love, lust, and betrayal are wrapped in Lerner and Loewe's lavish score. An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. However, his ideas are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the kingdom's fate hangs in the balance. This production is reimagined as a "play-within-a-play" and told by a band of eight traveling Revelers, and it is perfectly adapted for the more intimate Ryan Main Stage.

After her triumphant run in Side Kicked, Shannon Agnew takes the reigns as director for this innovative production. The eight Revelers who take on all the roles in Camelot include Steve Aguirre as Dinadan, Cale Blakely as Lionel, Zoe Constantinades as Guenevere, Michael Floriano as Lancelot, Tyler Gallaher as Sagramore, Golden Garnick as Arthur, Adeleke Goring as Mordred, and Zachary Spafford as Tom.

The talented behind-the-scenes team includes Set Design by Valeriya Nedviga, Costume Design by Stephanie Parks, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production Stage Manager is Ericka Conklin, and the Stage Management intern is Erin Fallon and Alexandra Marusko.

Camelot runs June 24, 25, 29, 30, July 1, 2 at 7:30 pm, and June 26, 29, and July 2 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone (570-748-8083) and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org.

Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/ Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50.

Season Flex Passes are still available! Safe 5% on a four-show package of $100-$105. An eight-show package is $166, a 25% discount! Don't forget that ticket exchanges are available 24 hours before the show and cost $5.00. Flex Package holders get them free!