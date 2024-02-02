CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week

Performances begin February 2.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre Photo 3 Review: IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at Fulton Theatre
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week

Gettysburg Community Theatre is now celebrating its 16th Season as the only year-round community theatre in Adams County. Opening this Friday, February 2nd and performing at 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and also at 2pm Saturdays and Sundays, will be the classic musical CABARET. Seating is limited and tickets are selling fast online at Click Here . Advance ticket sales are highly encouraged for this intimate venue. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 when purchased at the door. The GCT box office is open one hour before showtime.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's ends, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Kit Kat Klub. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET the musical explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of a local boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. With memorable song and dance numbers such as "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama", “Money Money”, “Mein Heir”, “Two Ladies”, and more, CABARET is dark, daring, and emotional. CABARET the musical is written by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, and has Music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Kander & Ebb also wrote the popular CHICAGO the musical. Many will remember the movie directed by Bob Fosse and starring Liza Minelli, both whom won Oscars for it. CABARET the musical contains mature subject matter and may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 13. 

The GCT production is directed and choreographed by GCT’s Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, with music direction by Carrie Conklin, choreography by Debbie Williams, and a live on-stage orchestra led by Jamie Bowman. In addition to Jamie Bowman as Piano-Conductor, the on-stage orchestra also includes Vanessa Rice on Synthesizer, Cole Boudreau on Drums, Chris Barnabei on Bass, Mo Okotie Uro on Cello, Dave Conklin on Trumpet, and Laura Pennings on Trombone and Flute. 

“GCT is very excited to once again have local musicians join us on stage for this production”, says Carr, “as it really helps add to the quality and mission of what community theatre is all about. Some shows lend itself well to having live orchestras in an intimate space such as ours, and some shows we just don’t have the space or the funds to be able to have live musicians. We are very grateful to have what we have here in Gettysburg and look forward to a wonderful 2024!”

The cast includes Kaitlyn Ball of Gettysburg portraying Sally, Cory Metcalf of Gettysburg as Cliff, Drew Derreth of Hanover as Ernst, Ken Berry of Hanover as Herr Schultz, N. Kay Lenhart of Hanover as Fraulein Schneider, Kyle Meisner of Gettysburg as Emcee, Debbie Williams of Gettysburg as Fraulein Kost. The singing and dancing ensemble cast includes: Nina Cline from Mechanicsburg, Allissa Baker from Fairfield, Taylor Stahl from New Oxford, Alexa Connelly from Hanover, with Andrew Metcalf, Randi, Eric, and Dexter Walker Lindsey and Jessy Ringquist all from Gettysburg.

Open auditions for all GCT plays and musicals of the 2024 season are held before each production and posted on the theatre’s website and facebook page. Everyone K-12 AND Adults are encouraged to come on out and give auditions a try or submit an audition video online. No experience is required for auditions at GCT. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all info. Upcoming auditions include 7pm February 4 & 6 for Kinky Boots the musical, 7pm March 5 & 6 for Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, and 7pm March 10 & 12 for the classic Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Upcoming performances include: Made In The U.S.A a country, rock, and jazz standards night with piano and singers 7pm February 24th, and the classic Tennessee Williams play The Glass Menagerie performing weekends March 8-17. Tickets and more information is available at Click Here 


 




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone Photo
Intergalactic Space Rock Musical HEADEYE Premieres at Touchstone

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents HeadEye: The Musical – a new original play that brings to life the psychedelic music of Jason E.R. Hedrington.

2
Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre Photo
Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present ROCK OF AGES, a musical comedy, featuring some of your favorite rock hits from the 80’s! See photos of the cast in character for the production.

3
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place, opens Saturday, February 10 and plays through Sunday, February 25. The Friday and Saturday performance time is 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 pm, at Gamut Theatre, 15 North 4th Street. 

4
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season

 The Lebanon County Choral Society will begin rehearsals on February 5 in preparation for their May 19 concert, “Coronation.” Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus, while those in third through eighth grades are welcome in the youth chorus.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont TheatrePhotos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month PresentationSankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation
Lebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New SeasonLebanon County Choral Society Welcomes New Youth Director, New Season
Travis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton TheatreTravis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton Theatre

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (3/23-3/24)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Twelfth Night in Central Pennsylvania Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You