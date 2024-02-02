CABARET Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Week

Gettysburg Community Theatre is now celebrating its 16th Season as the only year-round community theatre in Adams County. Opening this Friday, February 2nd and performing at 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and also at 2pm Saturdays and Sundays, will be the classic musical CABARET. Seating is limited and tickets are selling fast online at Click Here . Advance ticket sales are highly encouraged for this intimate venue. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 when purchased at the door. The GCT box office is open one hour before showtime.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's ends, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Kit Kat Klub. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET the musical explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of a local boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. With memorable song and dance numbers such as "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama", “Money Money”, “Mein Heir”, “Two Ladies”, and more, CABARET is dark, daring, and emotional. CABARET the musical is written by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, and has Music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Kander & Ebb also wrote the popular CHICAGO the musical. Many will remember the movie directed by Bob Fosse and starring Liza Minelli, both whom won Oscars for it. CABARET the musical contains mature subject matter and may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 13.

The GCT production is directed and choreographed by GCT’s Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, with music direction by Carrie Conklin, choreography by Debbie Williams, and a live on-stage orchestra led by Jamie Bowman. In addition to Jamie Bowman as Piano-Conductor, the on-stage orchestra also includes Vanessa Rice on Synthesizer, Cole Boudreau on Drums, Chris Barnabei on Bass, Mo Okotie Uro on Cello, Dave Conklin on Trumpet, and Laura Pennings on Trombone and Flute.

“GCT is very excited to once again have local musicians join us on stage for this production”, says Carr, “as it really helps add to the quality and mission of what community theatre is all about. Some shows lend itself well to having live orchestras in an intimate space such as ours, and some shows we just don’t have the space or the funds to be able to have live musicians. We are very grateful to have what we have here in Gettysburg and look forward to a wonderful 2024!”

The cast includes Kaitlyn Ball of Gettysburg portraying Sally, Cory Metcalf of Gettysburg as Cliff, Drew Derreth of Hanover as Ernst, Ken Berry of Hanover as Herr Schultz, N. Kay Lenhart of Hanover as Fraulein Schneider, Kyle Meisner of Gettysburg as Emcee, Debbie Williams of Gettysburg as Fraulein Kost. The singing and dancing ensemble cast includes: Nina Cline from Mechanicsburg, Allissa Baker from Fairfield, Taylor Stahl from New Oxford, Alexa Connelly from Hanover, with Andrew Metcalf, Randi, Eric, and Dexter Walker Lindsey and Jessy Ringquist all from Gettysburg.

Open auditions for all GCT plays and musicals of the 2024 season are held before each production and posted on the theatre’s website and facebook page. Everyone K-12 AND Adults are encouraged to come on out and give auditions a try or submit an audition video online. No experience is required for auditions at GCT. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all info. Upcoming auditions include 7pm February 4 & 6 for Kinky Boots the musical, 7pm March 5 & 6 for Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, and 7pm March 10 & 12 for the classic Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Upcoming performances include: Made In The U.S.A a country, rock, and jazz standards night with piano and singers 7pm February 24th, and the classic Tennessee Williams play The Glass Menagerie performing weekends March 8-17. Tickets and more information is available at Click Here



